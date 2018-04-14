Estonian reactions to US, French, British strikes against Syrian forces

The allied attack on the Syrian army's infrastructure is an appropriate response to Syria's repeated use of chemical weapons, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Saturday, though Defence Minister Jüri Luik (IRL) thinks a political solution is as unrealistic as it was before the strikes.

"Today's action by the USA, the UK, and France is a proper response to the repeated use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime. The international community should be determined to stop the use of such weapons and act in unity by doing so," the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

The U.S., the UK, and France carried out joint strikes on Syrian targets on Saturday. The attacks were centered on three targets: a research facility and a warehouse near Damascus, and a chemical weapons storage facility near Homs.

Luik: Political solution no more likely than before attacks

The allied strikes against the Syrian regime were too constrained and specific to have a positive effect towards reaching a political solution, Defence Minister Jüri Luik said in an interview with ERR's radio news on Saturday.

"We are as far away from a political solution as we were before the bombing," Luik said. The attack was too constrained and specific to affect the political power relations in Syria and force President Bashar al-Assad to look for a serious political solution.

"The situation is of course tense, as any military action increases tensions and creates a complicated situation. On the other hand, I'm glad that the strike of the Americans, the British, and the French was quite proportional. It was well-calibrated, and a great effort was made to avoid any kinetic contact with the Russian forces," Luik said.