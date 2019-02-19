news

Parties reject invitation to political debate on private TV channel ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Kanal 2 is owned by Postimees Grupp.
Kanal 2 is owned by Postimees Grupp. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

The leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Isamaa, the Centre Party, Estonia 200, the Reform Party and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) have rejected an invitation by privately-owned TV channel Kanal 2 to a live pre-election debate on 27 February, questioning the channel's choice of Katrin Lust and Jüri Butšakov as hosts.

"We see the role of the free media as being of utmost importance during the run-up to the election. It is thanks to the day-to-day work of the media that people can get an idea of what the challenges are facing Estonia in the coming few years, and what solutions different political forces can offer. There is no doubt that debates—no matter whether in the print media, on the radio or on TV—are one of the best journalistic formats to introduce different world views," the leaders of the six parties said in a joint statement.

But they do not agree with Kanal 2's choice of hosts, they further stated. Both Ms Lust and Mr Butšakov are known for much more popular TV formats that have in the past got them the label of producing trash TV. In any case, the party leaders do not see the expected level of the debate as high enough to justify participation.

"Instead, leaders of political parties are invited to a show, where the central stage is yielded to entertainment. In our opinion, this ridicules the Riigikogu election," the party leaders wrote, adding that it also insults the national parliament as one of the most important institutions of a democratic society.

"Therefore we have decided to turn down the invitation to appear in the show of Kanal 2," signatories Kaja Kallas (Reform), Kristina Kallas (Estonia 200), Jüri Ratas (Centre), Mart Helme (EKRE), Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) and Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) wrote.

Kanal 2 stated that they are "seriously concerned" about the politicians' refusal to participate, calling their stance a "boycott" and accusing them of "depriving thousands of viewers of the possibility to hear the opinions of top politicians in the format of a pre-election debate", the Baltic News Service reported on Tuesday.

The election campaign has so far seen at least a dozen different debates in a variety of formats, five of them in English.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kanal 22019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
18.02

Independence day brings public transport diversions

18.02

Pollsters: Centre, Reform, EKRE only parties to get MEP seats in May

18.02

Ministry analysis brings clarity to parties manifesto promises costs

18.02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business

18.02

Edelaraudtee to reconstruct 28 km of railway along Lelle-Türi section

18.02

Savisaar gets over €100,000 in returned seized funds, not full sum demanded

18.02

Kaljulaid: Fear no excuse to deprive citizens of digital technologies

18.02

Newspaper Association wants ad-free local papers

Opinion
13.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

Business
14.02

Long-term unemployment at 20-year low, under-employment rises

13.02

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

13.02

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

13.02

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:47

EU banks regulator probes Estonian, Danish authorities compliance on Danske Updated

15:44

Financial authority: Danske has eight months to shut up shop in Estonia Updated

13:17

Supreme Court rules Russian citizen with criminal record can stay

12:30

Financial authority to close Danske Estonia branch

12:01

Inspectorate: Some 500 teachers lacking required language skills

11:23

Parties reject invitation to political debate on private TV channel

10:23

NATO air policing mission intercepts five Russian planes

09:32

Former high-level EU official of Estonian origin convicted for rape

08:44

Mikser calls for continued support of Ukraine

18.02

SDE wants Järve school compromise, Isamaa favours working party solution

18.02

Current Riigikogu in its final week of existence

18.02

Independence day brings public transport diversions

18.02

Pollsters: Centre, Reform, EKRE only parties to get MEP seats in May

18.02

Ministry analysis brings clarity to parties manifesto promises costs

18.02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business

18.02

Edelaraudtee to reconstruct 28 km of railway along Lelle-Türi section

18.02

Savisaar gets over €100,000 in returned seized funds, not full sum demanded

18.02

Kaljulaid: Fear no excuse to deprive citizens of digital technologies

18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

18.02

Newspaper Association wants ad-free local papers

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: