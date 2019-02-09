news

Media company Eesti Meedia renamed Postimees Grupp ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Postimees covers.
Postimees covers. Source: ERR
News

Estonian media group AS Eesti Meedia is renaming itself AS Postimees Grupp, reflecting its flagship publication.

Eesti Meedia, headed by Margus Linnamäe, owns daily Postimees, published in Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu, as well as various regional newspapers. Newswire BNS and various portals such as elu24.ee are under its ambit too, and the group runs its own commercial TV channel, Kanal 2. It also has several radio stations and media outlets in Lithuania.

"By highlighting Postimees in the new business name of the company, we wish to put more emphasis than before on the role of Estonia's most influential publication, in the shaping of the journalistic landscape," said Eesti Meedia/Postimees Grupp CEO Andres Kull.

Mr Linnamäe's investment group UP Invest set up a new holding company, Media Investments & Holding OÜ to manage the group's media-related holdings, it is reported, with AS Postmiees Grupp a subsidiary.

Postimees was founded in 1857 by Johann Voldemar Jannsen, becoming a daily in 1891. The paper was owned by the Scandinavian Schibsted Group until 2013.

The other major commerical media group in Estonia, Ekspress Grupp, owns daily Eesti Päevaleht, two weeklies, Eesti Ekspress and Maaleht, lifestyle magazine Kroonika, the Delfi news portal and more.

The two groups additionally co-own daily Õhtuleht.

The public broadcaster is ERR, which runs two Estonian, and on Russian-language, TV channels, five radio channels and online news in Estonian, Russian and English.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

postimeesekspress gruppeesti meediamargus linnamäe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
07.02

Rakvere city council sued for cutting back funding of LGBT+ festival

07.02

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

07.02

Free Party official files criminal complaint against Pro Patria chair

07.02

Simson: Coalition with SDE, Pro Patria first choice of Centre Party

07.02

Brits not interested in Estonian citizenship despite Brexit

06.02

Russian, English news in Latvia under threat, 'Russia Today next in line'

06.02

Richness of Life Party files justice chancellor complaint against ERR

06.02

Use of Tallinn public transport increases by 10% in 2018

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
05.02

App by Estonian company Plan B Labs chosen Google Play best of 2018

03.02

Finland to formally join Rail Baltica joint venture

02.02

Deutsche Bank: No wrongdoing found in connection with Danske

01.02

Ministry removing mead alcohol content restriction

01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:16

Richness of Life unveils manifesto

10:39

Media company Eesti Meedia renamed Postimees Grupp

08.02

Ratas: Eastern Partnership has to be ambitious

08.02

Mikser in US: Transatlantic unity remains solid

08.02

National Defence College to be renamed Estonian National Defence Academy

08.02

Watch again: English-language pre-election debate Updated

08.02

Gallery: New Latvian prime minister's first visit to Estonia

08.02

Paper: Over 300 Centre members carrying criminal punishments

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

08.02

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

08.02

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

08.02

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

07.02

European committee: Danske money may have been used to influence elections

07.02

Watch again: English-language pre-election Women's Debate

07.02

Rakvere city council sued for cutting back funding of LGBT+ festival

07.02

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

07.02

Free Party official files criminal complaint against Pro Patria chair

07.02

Supreme Court rejects appeal of ID-card producer regarding public tender

07.02

Consumer price index increases by 2.7% year on year in January

07.02

Simson: Coalition with SDE, Pro Patria first choice of Centre Party

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: