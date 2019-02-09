Media company Eesti Meedia renamed Postimees Grupp

Estonian media group AS Eesti Meedia is renaming itself AS Postimees Grupp, reflecting its flagship publication.

Eesti Meedia, headed by Margus Linnamäe, owns daily Postimees, published in Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu, as well as various regional newspapers. Newswire BNS and various portals such as elu24.ee are under its ambit too, and the group runs its own commercial TV channel, Kanal 2. It also has several radio stations and media outlets in Lithuania.

"By highlighting Postimees in the new business name of the company, we wish to put more emphasis than before on the role of Estonia's most influential publication, in the shaping of the journalistic landscape," said Eesti Meedia/Postimees Grupp CEO Andres Kull.

Mr Linnamäe's investment group UP Invest set up a new holding company, Media Investments & Holding OÜ to manage the group's media-related holdings, it is reported, with AS Postmiees Grupp a subsidiary.

Postimees was founded in 1857 by Johann Voldemar Jannsen, becoming a daily in 1891. The paper was owned by the Scandinavian Schibsted Group until 2013.

The other major commerical media group in Estonia, Ekspress Grupp, owns daily Eesti Päevaleht, two weeklies, Eesti Ekspress and Maaleht, lifestyle magazine Kroonika, the Delfi news portal and more.

The two groups additionally co-own daily Õhtuleht.

The public broadcaster is ERR, which runs two Estonian, and on Russian-language, TV channels, five radio channels and online news in Estonian, Russian and English.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!