news

Kaljulaid: Fear no excuse to deprive citizens of digital technologies ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Munich Young Leaders conference.
President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Munich Young Leaders conference. Source: Office of the President
News

Speaking as the Munich Young Leaders' guest of honour, President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Sunday that summarily calling certain technologies "unsafe" is no excuse to remain passive in the further development of e-services.

"Declaring everything digitally unsafe is not an excuse to deprive citizens of elementary e-services offered by the state. All countries are under the obligation to protect the data of their people, but how safe can it be in an analog and paper world? We in Estonia know that every move will leave a trace in the digital world," President Kaljulaid was quoted as saying in a press release.

The president added by way of example that while man's first steps on the moon didn't change much in people's everyday lives, the introduction of the washing machine actually influenced everybody's life to a much greater extent.

Digital technologies are an example of the latter phenomenon, Ms Kaljulaid argued. "The introduction of new technologies should be somewhat like using a washing machine, they should be available to everyone, reliable and easy to use," she said.

President Kaljulaid was the guest of honour at the Munich Young Leaders conference, where eminent politicians like Henry Kissinger, Wolfgang Schäuble and President Toomas Hendrik Ilves have spoken in the past.

Ms Kaljulaid spent the weekend at the Munich Security Conference, where a number of bilateral meetings took place. Among others, the president discussed Estonia's opportunities to contribute to the digital development of Africa with President of Egypt and Head of the African Union Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Brexit negotiations with EU negotiator Michel Barnier, and e-solutions with Ivanka Trump, adviser to the president of the United States.

The president was also one of the keynote speakers at the annual discussion about Ukraine, which this year focused on the presidential elections in March, the security situation in the country and the need to continue with reforms and the strengthening of the rule of law.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaide-statemunich security conferencemunich young leaders


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
17.02

Ott Tänak wins Rally Sweden, leads FIA World Rally Championship

17.02

Estonia: Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road remains closed on Saturday

16.02

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches

16.02

Estonian, Russian ministries of foreign affairs hold consultations

16.02

Prosecutor promises clarity in alleged attack on foreign national

16.02

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

16.02

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours

15.02

Advance voting in Estonian foreign missions starts on Saturday

Opinion
13.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

Business
14.02

Long-term unemployment at 20-year low, under-employment rises

13.02

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

13.02

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

13.02

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:05

Pollsters: Centre, Reform, EKRE only parties to get MEP seats in May

14:41

Ministry analysis brings clarity to parties manifesto promises costs

14:02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business

13:33

Edelaraudtee to reconstruct 28 km of railway along Lelle-Türi section

12:27

Savisaar gets over €100,000 in returned seized funds, not full sum demanded

11:45

Kaljulaid: Fear no excuse to deprive citizens of digital technologies

11:08

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

10:14

Newspaper Association wants ad-free local papers

09:15

Airport CEO: Demand on Tallinn-Kuressaare route sufficient for larger plane

08:54

Salvation Army: Number of families in need increasing

17.02

Ott Tänak wins Rally Sweden, leads FIA World Rally Championship

17.02

Estonia chooses Victor Crone with 'Storm' for Eurovision Song Contest

17.02

Estonia: Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road remains closed on Saturday

17.02

Cruise tourists spend more than €50 million in Tallinn in 2018

16.02

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches

16.02

Estonian, Russian ministries of foreign affairs hold consultations

16.02

Prosecutor promises clarity in alleged attack on foreign national

16.02

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

16.02

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours

15.02

Advance voting in Estonian foreign missions starts on Saturday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: