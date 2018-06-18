NATO command element in Tallinn celebrates third anniversary

news

NIFU Estonia celebrated its 3rd anniversary in Tallinn on Monday. 18 June, 2018.
NIFU Estonia celebrated its 3rd anniversary in Tallinn on Monday. 18 June, 2018. Source: mil.ee
The NATO Force Integration Unit (NIFU) Estonia, the allied command element in Tallinn which consists of members of Estonian and allied defence forces, celebrated its third year of operation in Estonia on Monday.

The primary responsibility of the command element in Tallinn is to facilitate the rapid deployment of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) and other NATO Response Force (NRF) elements held at high readiness levels in order to enhance alliance responsiveness, including by preparing and supporting the reception, staging and onward movement (RSOM) of the VJTF and other NRF elements.

The NATO Readiness Action Plan (RAP) adopted at the 2014 Wales Summit includes a set of adaptation measures to enhance NATO's military posture and readiness levels. These include enhancing the NATO Response Force (NRF) to make it more responsive and capable, the creation of a new quick reaction "Spearhead Force," prepositioning of military equipment and supplies in member states situated on the alliance's eastern borders, and establishment of a multinational NATO command and control presence and reception facilities on the territories of the eastern allies of Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at all times, with personnel from allies serving on a rotational basis, focusing on planning and exercising collective defence.

In addition to Estonian defence personnel, allies from Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Norway, Poland, the UK and the United States participate in the work of the NATO command element in Tallinn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

