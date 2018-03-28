Kaljulaid congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election in China

President Kersti Kaljulaid offered her congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election, expressing her interest in meeting him as well.

"On the occasion of your re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China, I would like to extend to you my sincerest congratulations as well as my best wishes for China and its people," Kaljulaid said in her letter.

"Relations between Estonia and China are both friendly and substantive," the Estonian president continued. "Our relations in many fields have been intensifying in recent years, and I am certain that the ties between our two countries will continue to deepen in the future as well. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in further strengthening the friendly relations between us, and to meeting you in person."

Kaljulaid also thanked the Chinese president for his birthday greetings.