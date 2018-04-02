Baltic presidents to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday

President Kersti Kaljulaid is traveling to the United States on Monday, where together with her Latvian and Lithuanian Colleagues she will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid along with Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė will meet Trump for lunch on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to be about issues of security and the economy and to produce a joint declaration of the four heads of state.

A joint press conference will also be held after the meeting.

Kaljulaid will also participate in a Baltic-American business forum as well as attend a dinner hosted by U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the president will give a public lecture, visit Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony and visit the graves of soldiers whose biographies connect them to Estonia. On Wednesday evening she will also attend a reception at the Estonian embassy for members of the local Estonian community.

President Kaljulaid is expected back in the country on Thursday.