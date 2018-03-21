Former defense chief Einseln to be buried at Arlington on April 2

The remains of Gen. Aleksander Einseln, former commander of the Estonian defense forces, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington on April 2.

The funeral of U.S. Army Col. Aleksander Einseln will take place at 3 p.m. on April 2. On the following day, April 3, President Kersti Kaljulaid will visit Aleksander Einseln's grave as well.

Earlier on the same day Kaljulaid and the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Einseln died on March 16, 2017. His funeral ceremony in Estonia was held at St. John's Church of Tallinn on March 31. After the church service, a memorial service was also held at the Estonian Defence Forces cemetery of Tallinn.

Einseln was born on Oct. 25, 1931 in Tallinn. He left Estonia for Germany in 1944 and lived in the U.S. beginning 1949. From 1951 to 1985 he served in the U.S. Army and fought in Korea and Vietnam. In 1993 he returned to Estonia, where he served as commander of the Estonian Defence Forces from May 1993 until December 1995.