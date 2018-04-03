news

Gen. Einseln's ashes buried at Arlington ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Photo: ERR
News

The ashes of Gen. Aleksander Einseln, the first Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) following the reestablishment of Estonian independence in 1991, were buried in Arlington National Cemetery just outside of Washington on Monday.

Einseln's ashes were buried with military honors on April 2 alongside fellow veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars at Arlington National Cemetery, according to his wishes. Einseln had served in the U.S. Army for nearly 35 years.

The EDF was represented at the interment by Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras. Likewise in attendance was U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville, Jr.

Located in Arlington County, Virginia, directly across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., Arlington National Cemetery is a U.S. military cemetery established in 1864. Among those interred there are veterans of the U.S. Civil War, World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

From refugee to commander of the Estonian Defence Forces

Einseln was born on Oct. 25, 1931 in Tallinn. He and his mother fled Estonia in 1944, initially to Germany before arriving in the U.S. in 1949. From 1951-1985, he served in the U.S. Army, where he also fought in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

In 1993, on the request of President Lennart Meri, Einseln returned to Estonia to serve as Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces from May 1993 through December 1995.

Einseln was one of just four officers of the Estonian Defence Forces to date to be promoted to the rank of general, along with Gens. Johan Laidoner (1884-1953), Ants Laaneots (1948-) and Riho Terras (1967-).

He died on March 16, 2017, aged 85.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

aleksander einselnestonian defence forcesvideos


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:49

More springlike weather expected later this month

08:53

Ambassador: US views Baltics as models for many other allies

02.04

Magnitsky list to take effect in Estonia on Tuesday

02.04

EKRE chairman blames prime minister for Hiiumaa ferry interruptions

02.04

Estonian seamen want income to be guaranteed in case of being taken hostage

02.04

Defence Ministry not overly concerned about Russian missile tests

02.04

Early April cold spell brings snow, canceled flights

02.04

Baltic presidents to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday

BUSINESS
14:49

Estonia to max out 2018 immigration quota this month

11:54

Estonian tax authority: Dividends may not substitute wages

02.04

Eesti Gaas to build above-ground part of Balticconnector for €43 million

02.04

February industrial production up 2 percent year over year

01.04

Estonian, Chinese tech companies to increase cooperation

30.03

State to give Port of Tallinn seven properties

30.03

Statistics Estonia to become national data agency

30.03

VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:01

LIVE at 8:35 p.m.: Press conference with US, Baltic presidents

17:35

Flights from Tallinn Airport among those affected by flight system failure

16:44

Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

15:47

Simson: Estonia supports idea of two power links with Poland

14:49

Estonia to max out 2018 immigration quota this month

13:46

Gen. Einseln's ashes buried at Arlington

12:50

Police arrest four Tallinn public transport company employees

11:54

Estonian tax authority: Dividends may not substitute wages

10:51

Nearly 300,000 ID card certificates not renewed by March 31 deadline

09:49

More springlike weather expected later this month

08:53

Ambassador: US views Baltics as models for many other allies

02.04

Magnitsky list to take effect in Estonia on Tuesday

02.04

EKRE chairman blames prime minister for Hiiumaa ferry interruptions

02.04

Estonian seamen want income to be guaranteed in case of being taken hostage

02.04

Eesti Gaas to build above-ground part of Balticconnector for €43 million

02.04

Defence Ministry not overly concerned about Russian missile tests

02.04

Early April cold spell brings snow, canceled flights

02.04

February industrial production up 2 percent year over year

02.04

Baltic presidents to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday

01.04

Estonian, Chinese tech companies to increase cooperation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: