news

Terras in Washington: NATO deterrent needs to be 'visible and tangible' ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras.
Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras. Source: Roomet Ild/mil.ee
News

Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Gen. Riho Terras said on Wednesday that an American military presence in the Baltic states needs to be visible and tangible.

Terras met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford in Washington on Wednesday. Gen. Dunford is the United States' highest-ranking military officer and the principal military advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump. In the meeting, the generals discussed defense cooperation between the U.S. and Estonia.

Dunford and Terras also discussed the security situation on NATO's eastern flank and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels this summer.

According to Terras it is important that the U.S. military presence in the area is "visible and tangible" to make for a sufficient deterrent against Russia's increasingly aggressive behavior.

"Estonia's defense cooperation with the United States is broad and of strategic importance. As NATO's most powerful member state, the USA's presence in Europe is of key importance, as it helps guarantee a military balance on the continent," Terras was quoted saying in a press release.

"We agree with the USA that planning and ensuring NATO's military capabilities, we need to start with the real threat situation and do everything to make a military deterrent against whatever opponent credible and practical in case it is needed," the general added.

Terras is also meeting with the commanders of the different branches of the U.S. military. He also attended the funeral of former EDF commander Gen. Aleksander Einseln at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

natoriho terrasunited states


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

04.04

Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

04.04

No single weapon system can solve all defense issues at once, says official

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

04.04

Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

04.04

Hanso: Estonia heard what it went to Washington to hear

04.04

US to support Baltic states' ammunition, equipment procurements

BUSINESS
03.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport among those affected by flight system failure

03.04

Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

03.04

Simson: Estonia supports idea of two power links with Poland

03.04

Estonia to max out 2018 immigration quota this month

03.04

Estonian tax authority: Dividends may not substitute wages

02.04

Eesti Gaas to build above-ground part of Balticconnector for €43 million

02.04

February industrial production up 2 percent year over year

01.04

Estonian, Chinese tech companies to increase cooperation

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:16

Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

13:25

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

12:19

Estonian government approves pension reform bill

11:12

Red Terror Museum project asks public to judge design competition entries

10:44

Paper: Arrested Tallinn transport company official enjoyed the high life

10:15

Terras in Washington: NATO deterrent needs to be 'visible and tangible'

09:16

Kaljulaid: Trump wanted overview of Estonia's defense spending

08:42

Thursday is No Phone Day on Estonia's roads

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

04.04

Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

04.04

No single weapon system can solve all defense issues at once, says official

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

04.04

Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

04.04

Exhibition of Canadian-Estonian architects opening in Tallinn this week

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

04.04

Hanso: Estonia heard what it went to Washington to hear

04.04

US to support Baltic states' ammunition, equipment procurements

04.04

Trump promises periodical deployment of US troops to Baltic states

04.04

MP Andres Ammas dies at 56

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: