Mikser to meet with allied colleagues in Brussels

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is in Brussels on Friday to attend the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Ahead of this summer's NATO summit, Friday's meeting will focus on strategic discussion on Russia, projecting stability, NATO's work on counter-terrorism, political developments in Afghanistan as well as NATO's open door policy, according to a ministry press release.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will likewise take part in the discussion on projecting stability, which will focus on NATO-EU cooperation, particularly in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

The next NATO summit will take place in Brussels on July 11-12.