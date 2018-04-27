news

Mikser to meet with allied colleagues in Brussels ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is in Brussels on Friday to attend the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Ahead of this summer's NATO summit, Friday's meeting will focus on strategic discussion on Russia, projecting stability, NATO's work on counter-terrorism, political developments in Afghanistan as well as NATO's open door policy, according to a ministry press release.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will likewise take part in the discussion on projecting stability, which will focus on NATO-EU cooperation, particularly in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

The next NATO summit will take place in Brussels on July 11-12.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven miksernatofederica mogherini


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
25.04

Gallery: Crown prince, princess of Norway arrive at Kadriorg Palace

25.04

Study: One in four first graders in Estonia overweight

25.04

Ratas: New expenditure items may emerge in next EU budget

25.04

Locked Shields exercise begins at NATO cyberdefense center in Tallinn

25.04

Information System Authority reveals Estonia's top 12 most common passwords

25.04

Health insurance fund 2017 income, expenses both total €1.13 billion

25.04

On working visit to New York, Ratas meets with UN chief António Guterres

25.04

Estonia maintains 12th place in world press freedom rankings

BUSINESS
24.04

Nordea raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent

24.04

Swedbank Estonia's first quarter profits up 5.7 percent on year

23.04

Estonian Railways to begin repairs at Riisipere station

23.04

Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga

22.04

Hiiumaa calculates damage caused by ferry transport crisis

21.04

€84 million worth of deposits reimbursed to Versobank customers

21.04

State launches program to bring 2,000 foreign ICT specialists to Estonia

20.04

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
EKRE chairman Mart Helme speaking at the party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 21, 2018.

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:51

Mikser to meet with allied colleagues in Brussels

26.04

University of Tartu named best research university in 'New Europe'

26.04

Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

26.04

Estonia, Norway team up for €27 million ICT business development program

26.04

Neurosurgeon Toomas Asser elected University of Tartu rector

26.04

Estonian government endorses state budget strategy for 2019-2022 Updated

26.04

Mikser to British foreign minister: We need NATO deterrence strengthened

26.04

Danske Bank to gradually exit Baltic market

26.04

IRL backs EELK's proposal to define marriage in Constitution

25.04

Gallery: Crown prince, princess of Norway arrive at Kadriorg Palace

25.04

Estonian ministry wants to make use of illegal workforce a criminal offense

25.04

Study: One in four first graders in Estonia overweight

25.04

Ratas: New expenditure items may emerge in next EU budget

25.04

Locked Shields exercise begins at NATO cyberdefense center in Tallinn

25.04

Information System Authority reveals Estonia's top 12 most common passwords

25.04

Health insurance fund 2017 income, expenses both total €1.13 billion

25.04

On working visit to New York, Ratas meets with UN chief António Guterres

25.04

Estonia maintains 12th place in world press freedom rankings

25.04

Estonia to open diplomatic missions in Budapest, UAE, on US West Coast

24.04

EELK council supports amending Constitution to define marriage

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: