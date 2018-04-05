news

Kaljulaid: Trump wanted overview of Estonia's defense spending ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking at the Baltic Summit press conference at the White House on Tuesday. April 3, 2018.
President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking at the Baltic Summit press conference at the White House on Tuesday. April 3, 2018. Source: RS/MPI/Capital Pictures/Scanpix
News

According to President Kersti Kaljulaid, U.S. President Donald Trump at Tuesday's meeting with the Baltic heads of state wanted a thorough overview of the three countries' defense spending.

At the meeting, Trump thanked Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania first and foremost for dedicating two percent of their respective GDPs to defense, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Trump stressed that since he took office last January, NATO's budget has increased significantly.

"Since I came in, many, many billions of dollars additional have been paid by countries that weren't paying, and now they're paying," Trump said at the press conference. "And they will have to pay more, frankly. They're going to have to pay more."

According to Kaljulaid, Trump wanted an overview of the Baltics' defense expenditures.

"President Trump wanted a very thorough overview of how much we are spending," Kaljulaid told "Aktuaalne kaamera." "He highlighted the fact that Poland spends significantly more than two percent, and the U.S. even four percent. He hopes that two percent becomes the minimum discussed, and that other European countries spend even more."

The four presidents on Tuesday also adopted a declaration supporting Baltic security which reaffirmed that the U.S. will support the Baltics with $170 million for training, equipment and the purchase of ammunition. The declaration also mentioned air defense.

"We are constantly talking about what could be done to ensure that our defense is credible —  we don't want to overinvest, but we definitely stand for those troops, NATO troops who are currently in the Baltics and Poland, feeling safe," Kaljulaid said. "Air defense is a crucial element."

Trump: I could have a very good relationship with Russia, Putin

Russia was also discussed in connection with Baltic security, although there were initially attempts to avoid the topic at the joint press conference to follow the meeting. ERR Washington correspondent Maria-Ann Rohemäe, however, asked Trump directly how he would handle Russian President Vladimir Putin in light of the Baltics' security concerns.

"It's a real possibility that I could have a good relationship," Trump replied. "And remember this: Getting along with Russia is a good thing. Getting along with China is a good thing. Getting along with other countries, including your three countries, is a good thing, not a bad thing. So I think I could have a very good relationship with Russia and with President Putin. And if I did, that would be a great thing. And there's also a possibility that that won't happen. Who knows?"

The U.S. president also stressed that "There's nobody been tougher on Russia," noting that while Germany and France expelled just four Russian diplomats each in response to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, U.K., he expelled 60.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaiddonald trumpwashingtonbaltic summit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

04.04

Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

04.04

No single weapon system can solve all defense issues at once, says official

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

04.04

Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

04.04

Hanso: Estonia heard what it went to Washington to hear

04.04

US to support Baltic states' ammunition, equipment procurements

BUSINESS
03.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport among those affected by flight system failure

03.04

Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

03.04

Simson: Estonia supports idea of two power links with Poland

03.04

Estonia to max out 2018 immigration quota this month

03.04

Estonian tax authority: Dividends may not substitute wages

02.04

Eesti Gaas to build above-ground part of Balticconnector for €43 million

02.04

February industrial production up 2 percent year over year

01.04

Estonian, Chinese tech companies to increase cooperation

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:16

Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

13:25

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

12:19

Estonian government approves pension reform bill

11:12

Red Terror Museum project asks public to judge design competition entries

10:44

Paper: Arrested Tallinn transport company official enjoyed the high life

10:15

Terras in Washington: NATO deterrent needs to be 'visible and tangible'

09:16

Kaljulaid: Trump wanted overview of Estonia's defense spending

08:42

Thursday is No Phone Day on Estonia's roads

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

04.04

Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

04.04

No single weapon system can solve all defense issues at once, says official

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

04.04

Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

04.04

Exhibition of Canadian-Estonian architects opening in Tallinn this week

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

04.04

Hanso: Estonia heard what it went to Washington to hear

04.04

US to support Baltic states' ammunition, equipment procurements

04.04

Trump promises periodical deployment of US troops to Baltic states

04.04

MP Andres Ammas dies at 56

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: