US President Donald Trump has retracted his nomination of former Rear Admiral Edward Masso, the son of an Estonian war refugee, as the new US Ambassador to Estonia.

Trump nominated Masso as candidate for the Ambassadorial post last September as replacement for incumbent James Melville.

Masso, 62, served with NATO forces and the United States European command and was reportedly something of a political candidate, having been an associate of Steve Bannon, former Chief Strategist in the Trump White House.

In fact Bannon and Masso had both served together in the US Navy (Bannon was in the Navy for a reported seven years in the late 1970s/early 1980s).

When reached for comment by ERR, US Embassy in Estonia spokesperson Edward Dunn stated that he had seen reports that the White House had submitted to the US Senate a withdrawal of Mr. Masso's name as candidate for U.S. Ambassador to Estonia. He also stated that further queries should be addressed to the White House.

Edward Masso's father was a war refugee from Estonia. Masso served for 32 years in the US Navy.