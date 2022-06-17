Candidate for US ambassador to Estonia undergoing confirmation process

News
{{1655463540000 | amCalendar}}
U.S. Embassy's Fourth of July reception in Tallinn. June 16, 2022.
U.S. Embassy's Fourth of July reception in Tallinn. June 16, 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Biden administration has found a new candidate for ambassador to Estonia, the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn confirmed Friday. The U.S. hasn't had an ambassador present in Estonia since the resignation of James D. Melville, Jr. in June 2018.

"The selection and confirmation process for the next U.S. ambassador is underway," U.S. Embassy spokesperson Mark Naylor told ERR on Friday. "A candidate has been found, and they are currently under consideration by the White House."

The U.S. has not had an ambassador present in Estonia since summer 2018, when Melville announced at the end of June that he was resigning, citing statements made at the time by then-President Donald Trump regarding NATO and the EU.

The embassy spokesperson emphasized on Thursday that despite the lack of an ambassador, U.S.-Estonian relations are thriving.

"At a time when we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this summer, the U.S. and Estonia's ties are stronger than ever before," Naylor said.

In the absence of an ambassador, Charge d'Affaires Brian Roraff, the ranking U.S. diplomat currently in Estonia, has continued to serve a dual role as both deputy chief of mission and de facto acting ambassador.

"When we have both an ambassador and a deputy chief of mission, the deputy is often more focused on the day-to-day management of the embassy and the execution of policy priorities," Roraff said in an interview with ERR News last month. "The ambassador is the face and voice of the embassy, as well as our director and chief advocate with Washington in the policymaking process. In the absence of an ambassador, as charge d'affaires, I've had both of these important roles."

Third time's the charm?

According to U.S. custom, the president of the United States often appoints political allies or donors who supported them during their election campaign as ambassadors. It is common for politically appointed ambassadors to resign when a new president takes office, giving the new administration the opportunity to nominate their own candidates.

Nonetheless, career diplomats like Melville, who had served in the U.S. Foreign Service for more than 30 years, can likewise be appointed ambassador.

Considering that an incoming president has some 1,000 positions to fill in their administration, including at the State Department, it's to be expected that the process of appointing and confirming new ambassadors would not be a quick one, U.S. political expert Andreas Kaju told ERR last May.

President Trump had appointed supporter William Ellison Grayson ambassador to Estonia, who was confirmed to the position by the U.S. Senate in July 2020, but Grayson never made it to Estonia due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions and the subsequent election of Joe Biden as the next president.

In 2017, Trump had previously nominated former Rear Admiral Edward Masso, the son of an Estonian war refugee, to the position, but thereafter retracted his nomination in May 2018.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:17

Candidate for US ambassador to Estonia undergoing confirmation process Updated

13:50

Oil association: Danger of €18 million in tax revenue moving to Latvia

13:17

ERR in Ukraine: Donbas settlements under daily Russian missile fire

13:11

EDF chief: Extra NATO forces do not need to be permanently based in Baltics

12:56

Isamaa and SDE: Negotiations still to arrive at core issues Updated

12:52

Georgian ambassador: Estonia's experience is important for us

11:52

Gallery: US Embassy hosts Fourth of July reception in Tallinn

11:36

ERR's Russian channel ETV+ breaks ratings record

11:09

Majority of COVID PCR tests being taken in Estonia for fee

10:44

Otepää war grave excavation reveals no human remains

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.06

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

15.06

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

15.06

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn

16.06

Estonia's education minister survives no-confidence vote

16.06

Gallery: First section of Estonia's eastern border handed over to PPA

16.06

Estonian government's COVID quarantine order expiring July 1

16.06

Tallinn opposition parties want Soviet era monuments removed

16.06

SDE plan to raise tax-free threshold to €800 would cost state €150 million

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: