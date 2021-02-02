Biden to choose new Estonian ambassador

The President of the United States of America Joe Biden will select a new ambassador for Estonia. The previously nominated ambassador William Ellison Grayson never took up the role in Tallinn.

"President Biden will choose the next ambassador to Estonia," Mark Naylor, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Tallinn, told ERR.

Grayson, a political appointee, was proposed by former President Donald Trump in September 2019 and approved in August 2020. However, procedures took so longer he never took up his position in Tallinn.

Politically elected ambassadors resign when the president changes, and the new administration will now nominate its own candidate.

There has been no U.S. ambassador to Estonia since the summer of 2018, when James D. Melville, announced his resignation. He cited President Trump's contradictory statements to NATO and European allies as the reason.

It is not yet known when a new ambassador will be nominated or appointed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!