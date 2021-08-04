US Marine Corps personnel showcases activities to Mustamäe youngsters

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Eagle, Globe and Anchor along with the U.S. flag, the Marine Corps flag and the Commandant's flag. Source: USMC/Wikimedia Commons
News

Members of the United States Marines Corps (USMC) took part in a youth outreach project in Tallinn Wednesday, in conjunction with the United States embassy in Tallinn.

The youth inclusion project lasted around two hours, starting 2 p.m., and took place at the Vilde Sports Park in the Mustamäe district of the capital, and made used of USMC personnel serving at the embassy.

Guests were able to watch a demonstration of the famed unit's annual combat proficiency exercises while, following the demonstration, youngsters in attendance were able to practice some of the techniques, BNS reports.

The USMC personnel were in their uniforms, and as well as demonstrating equipment the unit uses, introduced youngsters to U.S. sports such as baseball and gridiron, having brought with then the required equipment .

The event was organized in cooperation between Tallinn City Government, Mustmaäe district, and the U.S. embassy in Estonia, BNS reports.

One of the foremost amphibious infantry units in the world, the USMC's corps emblem depicts one side of the globe and complement's Britain's Royal Marines' beret badge, which incorporates the other side of the globe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

04.08

Minister appeals to defense forces to set up temporary vaccination centers

04.08

US Marine Corps personnel showcases activities to Mustamäe youngsters

04.08

Foreign ministry: FSB Lätte video a 'masterful production'

04.08

Isamaa wants to hear from Soomere first hand

04.08

AK on Lithuania border: Deliberate, psychological strategy from Lukashenko

04.08

Education minister to propose easing isolation rules in school

04.08

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Muddling through the coronavirus crisis

04.08

Health Board: Daily COVID-19 case rate could hit 400 mid-August

04.08

Former social ministry undersecretary to receive €8,800 in performance pay

04.08

Only second and third place awarded for Konrad Mägi monument contest

04.08

Daily: Drunk driver tries to claim car he crashed had hit him

04.08

Opening day of decathlon a disappointing one for Estonians Updated

04.08

Mihkel Mutt: Taking an electric vehicle halfway

04.08

Tallinn film hub: Estonian films' issue is always managing alone

04.08

Schools attempting to increase teacher and student vaccination rates

04.08

Tallinn Airport sees pandemic record number of passengers in July Updated

04.08

Ministers: Estonia prepared for possible migration pressure on borders

04.08

Gallery: Tartu Love Film Festival opens with science-themed spectacle

04.08

President Kaljulaid to participate in Summer Olympics closing ceremony

04.08

Russia says expelled Estonian diplomat enquiring about its Arctic strategy

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: