US Marine Corps personnel showcases activities to Mustamäe youngsters

Members of the United States Marines Corps (USMC) took part in a youth outreach project in Tallinn Wednesday, in conjunction with the United States embassy in Tallinn.

The youth inclusion project lasted around two hours, starting 2 p.m., and took place at the Vilde Sports Park in the Mustamäe district of the capital, and made used of USMC personnel serving at the embassy.

Guests were able to watch a demonstration of the famed unit's annual combat proficiency exercises while, following the demonstration, youngsters in attendance were able to practice some of the techniques, BNS reports.

The USMC personnel were in their uniforms, and as well as demonstrating equipment the unit uses, introduced youngsters to U.S. sports such as baseball and gridiron, having brought with then the required equipment .

The event was organized in cooperation between Tallinn City Government, Mustmaäe district, and the U.S. embassy in Estonia, BNS reports.

One of the foremost amphibious infantry units in the world, the USMC's corps emblem depicts one side of the globe and complement's Britain's Royal Marines' beret badge, which incorporates the other side of the globe.

--

