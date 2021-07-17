Kristjan Prikk presents credentials as Estonia ambassador to US

New Estonian ambassador to the US Kristjan Prikk. Source: Ministry of Defense
Estonia's new ambassador to the United States, Kristjan Prikk, has presented his credentials to President Joe Biden, via an exchange of letters between Tallinn and Washington, due to coronavirus considerations.

Prikk is a former defense ministry secretary general, and replaces Jonatan Vseviov, who had been ambassador since 2018 and took on a new post at the foreign ministry earlier this year.

"Estonia and the US are the best allies and partners," Prikk, who media reports first linked to the role back in January, said of his appointment.

"I am delighted that our excellent cooperation with the U.S. has kept growing to cover areas ranging from economics and combating cyber threats to defense and development cooperation," he continued, according to foreign ministry spokespersons and quoted by BNS.

"Close transatlantic cooperation is the cornerstone of European security, and the US role and contribution to the security of Europe and our region is indispensable," he went on.

Prikk, 44, had worked for the defense minsitry for several years in various roles prior to becoming its secretary general, and has experience at the Estonian embassy in Washington, where he worked around a decade ago as defense adviser.

He previously worked in various posts at the foreign ministry, again including a stint at the embassy in Washington, where his work covered trade and economic affairs.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

