Baltic defence ministers: Situation in Lithuania is a hybrid attack

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
National flags of the three Baltic States, from left, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian ministers of defense agreed the migrant situation in Lithuania is a hybrid attack on the country by the Belarusian regime.

Kalle Laanet, Artis Pabriks, and Arvydas Anušauskas held a video meeting on Thursday to discuss possible steps to strengthen security in the region in relation to the hybrid operation against Lithuania.

"Lithuania is under hybrid attack, with the situation being a security crisis that is directly affecting the Baltic Republics and our region as a whole," said Laanet (Reform).

"The Estonian Defence Forces have already provided practical assistance to Lithuania and we are ready to continue doing so, sending unmanned aircraft from our Defence Forces to Lithuania. Estonia is also ready to offer support in conducting procurements. I believe that we should also ask for support and help from our Allies," he added.

As a first step, the Estonian Defence Forces allocated 100 km of barbwire to Lithuania, so that Lithuania could accelerate the process of strengthening its border, and we will also assist Lithuania in acquiring additional barbwire.

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas said: "The current situation on the border is not just a migrant crisis; it is hybrid warfare against the European Union, NATO and especially against the stability of the Baltic States. This hybrid attack requires a united and coordinated response from the Baltic States. We are grateful to Estonia and Latvia for their solidarity and unity in the face of these threats."

The ministers jointly acknowledged the seriousness of the security crisis and decided to further coordinate their actions and responses. In the last month, more than 2,500 refugees - mostly from the middle east - have arrived in Lithuania via the Belarusian border, which is almost 33 times more than last year and 66 times more than in 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

29.07

Baltic defence ministers: Situation in Lithuania is a hybrid attack

29.07

Nearly 30 teams enter Admiral Pitka challenge

29.07

Memento not granted legal protection against football center

29.07

Several alternative suppliers to Eesti Gaas exist

29.07

Strong winds forecast for Friday

29.07

Ühtegi and Tali: Will to defend ourselves breaking the greatest threat

29.07

Prime minister: Culture minister follows cabinet line on vaccinations

29.07

Wearing masks on public transport to be mandatory from August 2 Updated

29.07

Eesti Energia sees half year record turnover, profit

29.07

Political scientist: Kaljulaid's Riigikogu candidacy cannot be ruled out

29.07

SDE leader: We would back Kaljulaid for second term if others do

29.07

Prime minister hits out at pace of coronavirus vaccination in Estonia

29.07

US Army V Corps commander: Relationship with Estonia of key importance

29.07

Tallink to offer travel vouchers to passengers getting vaccinated on board

29.07

Expert: Lack of communication led to Health Board's cold storage failure

29.07

Coronavirus risk level rises from medium to high

29.07

Station Narva music festival goes ahead with vaccine passports, rapid tests

29.07

Competition Authority on gas price hike: Consumers can switch providers

29.07

Health Board: 222 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

29.07

Puusta finishes Tokyo Olympics regatta 16th, Rammo drops two spots

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: