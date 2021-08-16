Belarusian cyclists drop out of Baltic Chain Tour

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Baltic Chain tour 2020. Source: Taavi Sepp
Sports

An anxious political situation and the migration crisis on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border will keep Belarusian cycling teams out of the Baltic Chain Tour in Estonia this weekend.

After reviving the tour event in 2011, Belarusian teams have often participated in the multi-day competition, even as a national team. But the political situation has never been more tense and domestic pressure caused the teams to drop the event.

"It is unfortunate that athletes have been swept up in the whirlwind of politics," said event organizer Allar Tõnissaar. "We are all up to date with the news and know what is happening on the Belarusian-Lithuanian and Belarusian-Latvian direction. We would like to save sports and athletes from the effects of political events, but it seems impossible. Seems like deja vu, just like last year. In a week, the number of teams dried from 29 to 19."

"In addition to the political problems, visa bureaucracy and strict coronavirus measurements that differ between countries cut into the number of teams. Nobody gave up lightly, but if there are athletes from different continents, overcoming the paperwork can prove too difficult a task," the organizer added.

The UCI 2.2 category three-day event starts on Friday, August 20, from Tallinn and will wrap up on Sunday, August 22, in Valga. The tour covers more than 500 km.

Last year, coronavirus safety and isolation requirements established in Estonia led half of the participating teams to drop out of the event, leaving only 11 teams of the initially registered 22. The Estonian national team nearly dropped out because three team members were imposed a two-week self-isolation requirement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

City festival UIT kicks off in Tartu on Wednesday

14:02

More than 24,000 people received first vaccine injection last week

13:48

Vaccination buses visiting shopping centers this week

13:42

Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viimsi municipality

13:20

Belarusian cyclists drop out of Baltic Chain Tour

12:47

Basketball player running for local election on Isamaa Party's list

12:12

Gallery: Fire and dance show at Tallinn Old Town days

11:53

Estonian partners in Afghanistan fear reprisals from Taliban

11:40

Farms and communities in Setomaa opened their doors to people

11:17

Tallinn entertainment facilities implementing different restrictions

11:04

Health Board: 163 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:13

Employers confused by employee COVID-19 certificate procedure

09:48

Estonia, Norway to raise Afghanistan at United Nations Security Council

09:16

Martin Laas finishes seventh on second stage of Vuelta

08:49

Statistics: Unemployment rate moving toward pre-crisis level

08:17

President Kaljulaid: I am ready for a second term

15.08

Sunday radio shows described Afghanistan events as West's failure

15.08

Tänak wins last three stages of WRC Ypres Rally Belgium

15.08

Opinion Festival | Opinion leaders debated Estonia's future

15.08

Merle Karro-Kalberg: Local governments lack city greenery development plans

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: