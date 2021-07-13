Liimets expresses solidarity with Lithuania over migration crisis

Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) expressed solidarity with Lithuania over the migration crisis brought on by Belarus at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday.

"I expressed solidarity with Lithuania in the migration crisis caused by Belarus, and called on all my European Union colleagues to help resolve this complicated situation, mainly in organizing the repatriation of irregular migrants. I also affirmed we would support Lithuania in discussions on updating the restrictive measures against Belarus, if necessary," Liimets said.

In addition to the actions of the Belarusian regime, EU foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the South Caucasus and Ethiopia.

"It is very concerning that the conflict in Tigray continues, affecting the stability of the whole region beyond Ethiopia, with the unacceptable suffering of civilians in violence. This is why I stressed at the council that parties must find a political solution as quickly as possible," Liimets said.

Ministers also discussed the geopolitics of new technologies to make sure that, as these technologies develop, the European Union and the United States would maintain their competitive position internationally. They also exchanged views on the process of creating a Strategic Compass for the European Union.

The Foreign Affairs Council also approved the extension of sanctions adopted in 2014 against Russia for six more months, until January 31, 2022. An arms embargo and restrictions in the finance and energy sectors and on dual-use goods were imposed in response to Russia's destabilizing actions in Ukraine.

