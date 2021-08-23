New-Zealand cyclist wins Baltic Chain Tour, Karl Patrick Lauk second

The three-day UCI 2.2 category stage race Baltic Chain Tour wrapped up on Sunday with New-Zealand cyclist Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) taking the overall victory. Karl Patrick Lauk (Team Estonia) was the first Estonian in the rankings at second place after winning Saturday's stage.

Sunday's 166.7-km stage saw Norwegian cyclist Oskar Johansson take the win with a time of 3:37.43, 46 seconds ahead of the peloton, which followed him. The peloton was headed by overall winner Laurence Pithie, Norman Vahtra (Team Estonia) finished third on Sunday.

Since Karl Patrick Lauk was not able defeat Pithie on Sunday's stage, the overall victory went to the New-Zealand cyclist, who finished five seconds ahead of the Estonian. Third in the general classification was Finnish rider Antii-Jussi Joonatan Juntunen, who was down 14 seconds to Pithie.

Two more Estonians made the top-10 in the general classification: Mihkel Räim finished sixth (+0.16) and Siim Kiskonen finished ninth (+0.18).

Pithie was also the winner in the best young rider and in the most competitive rider classifications. Norbert Banaszek was the winner in the most active rider classification.

Watch the Baltic Chain Tour in full on the event's YouTube page.

