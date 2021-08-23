New-Zealand cyclist wins Baltic Chain Tour, Karl Patrick Lauk second

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Baltic Chain tour 2020. Source: Taavi Sepp
Sports

The three-day UCI 2.2 category stage race Baltic Chain Tour wrapped up on Sunday with New-Zealand cyclist Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) taking the overall victory. Karl Patrick Lauk (Team Estonia) was the first Estonian in the rankings at second place after winning Saturday's stage.

Sunday's 166.7-km stage saw Norwegian cyclist Oskar Johansson take the win with a time of 3:37.43, 46 seconds ahead of the peloton, which followed him. The peloton was headed by overall winner Laurence Pithie, Norman Vahtra (Team Estonia) finished third on Sunday.

Since Karl Patrick Lauk was not able defeat Pithie on Sunday's stage, the overall victory went to the New-Zealand cyclist, who finished five seconds ahead of the Estonian. Third in the general classification was Finnish rider Antii-Jussi Joonatan Juntunen, who was down 14 seconds to Pithie.

Two more Estonians made the top-10 in the general classification: Mihkel Räim finished sixth (+0.16) and Siim Kiskonen finished ninth (+0.18).

Pithie was also the winner in the best young rider and in the most competitive rider classifications. Norbert Banaszek was the winner in the most active rider classification.

Watch the Baltic Chain Tour in full on the event's YouTube page.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:33

SDE and Isamaa meeting with presidential candidate Monday

08:18

New-Zealand cyclist wins Baltic Chain Tour, Karl Patrick Lauk second

22.08

Center joins Reform in support for Alar Karis presidential candidacy Updated

22.08

Health Board: 101 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

21.08

Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021

21.08

Defense League members to take part in Ukraine's Independence Day parade

21.08

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-, raises outlook

21.08

Gallery: Narva holds singing party 'Drive Slowly Over the Bridge'

21.08

Vaccination sessions taking place in six Tallinn schools this weekend

21.08

European Parliament President: I truly admire Estonia's transformation

21.08

Center Party to announce presidential candidate on Sunday

21.08

Refugee Council, Mondo commend refugees decision but call for fast action

21.08

Health Board: 221 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

21.08

New vaccination sites may open in Tallinn in September

21.08

Isamaa chairman hospitalized with coronavirus

21.08

Tartu County municipality first to pass 80 percent covid vaccination rate

21.08

Gallery: Night Song Festival celebrates 30 years of free Estonia

20.08

Gallery: President hosts reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

President Kaljulaid: We will persevere if we stay honest and bold

20.08

Gallery: "The Spirit and the Power of Woman" concert at Toompea

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: