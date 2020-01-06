ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: US marines bring Toys for Tots to Sillamäe ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
U.S. Embassy Marines presenting
Open gallery
15 photos
Photo: U.S. Embassy Marines presenting "Toys for Tots" in Sillamäe. Author: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Personnel from the United States Marine Corps handed over toys to a children's home in the eastern Estonian town of Sillamäe, current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera reported at the weekend.

The gift-giving came as part of a U.S.-embassy-led initiative called "Toys for Tots", with marines based at the embassy in Tallinn visiting a children's home at Haiba, about halfway between Tallinn and Haapsalu, before Chrsitmas, and Sillamäe in the first week of the new year.

"To us it's very important; the Marine Corps has been participating in this program for over half a century, and we do it all across the United States in over 180 countries, so it's something we've always done and love doing, and are going to continue to do," Phillip Bartell of the U.S.M.C. told Aktuaalne kaamera.

The program has been running in Estonia for about 10 years.

Vadim Orlov, director of the Sillamäe Kodusoojus children's home, said the US Marines' visits are not just about giving gifts, but also have an educational dimension.

"This visit is almost a school lesson for children, where tolerance is taught, noting that there are many different people around us, and regardless of skin color or anything else, we see this first and foremost. This teaches us dignity and charity and so helps children develop their humanity," Orlov said.

The report also noted a pre-existing connection between Kodusoojus and the U.S., of sorts. The home is on Valeri Tškalovi tänav in Sillamäe; Valery Chkalov was a Russian test pilot who made the first non-stop flight from Moscow to the U.S., in 1937. Chkalov's over 9,000-kilometer flight in a Tupolev ANT-25 experimental bomber terminated in Vancouver, WA, where there is also a street bearing his name.

The original AK report (in Estonian) is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sillamäe children's homeu.s. marine corpsu.s. embassy in tallinnvalery chaklovchildren's homes in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:01

2020 brings wide range of social welfare changes

11:43

Olukorrast riigis: Isamaa's policy direction doesn't suit senior members

11:21

Andrus Veerpalu under FIS scrutiny for Estonian championships activities

10:58

Telecoms security bill may exclude Huawei from Estonian market, firm says

10:39

Gallery: US marines bring Toys for Tots to Sillamäe

10:24

Politicians promising an eventful year in Estonian politics

10:02

Municipal leaders to meet with Kiviõli teachers over planned strike

09:39

Man dragged for 11 meters behind tram

09:11

527 animals rehomed in Tallinn last year

08:43

Expat from Turkey explains why he took up Estonian citizenship

08:21

Foreign ministry warns against traveling to Iraq and Iran

05.01

Bushfires force Estonia's Australian embassy to move to Sydney

05.01

Candidate found to replace secretary general at Ministry of Rural Affairs

05.01

More than 24,000 businesses created in 2019

05.01

Startup developing edible packaging raises $350,000

05.01

Truth and Justice selected best film of 2019 by Estonian film journalists

05.01

Number of fatal accidents at work rising

05.01

Family doctor helpline can now give personalized advice

04.01

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

04.01

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: