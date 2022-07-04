Long-serving Tallinn education board chief leaving office

Andres Pajula.
Andres Pajula. Source: Gergey Lukecha/ERR
Andres Pajula, long-term head of Tallinn city's board of education will receive close to €30,000 in severance pay after requesting release from office, after nearly 20 years in the post.

Tallinn city government's own statutes permits the outgoing head of an agency up to six months' basic salary at their request, in this case, €29,400.

Pajula requested release from service, from July 8. He had been in the post since March 2003.

Marika Pettai, head of the department of educational organization., will be caretaker head of Tallinn education board until a replacement for Pajula has been found.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

