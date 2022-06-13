Transport Administration director general Kaido Padar resigns

After a year and a half on the job, Transport Administration Director General Kaido Padar submitted his resignation, effective July 10, to Minister of Justice and acting economic affairs and communications minister Maris Lauri (Reform) last week.

"I believe that, with the new coalition, a new director for the Transport Administration will be found capable of advancing the development of the transport sector with fresh energy and a fresh perspective," Padar said. "I am an entrepreneur at heart, so I will be seeking new challenges rather beyond the desk of an official."

He noted that he doesn't currently have any concrete job offers lined up. "One thing is certain, however — I will definitely not be going into politics," he added.

The consolidation of three state agencies into one new administration, various crises, a new minister, a new secretary, the drawing up of a new budget — these are all challenges he faced during his time as director general.

Padar told ERR, however, that insufficient funding for new highways is not why he's leaving the post, adding that it was a very personal matter instead.

Padar has served as director general of the Transport Administration since its establishment on January 1, 2021 in the merger of the Estonian Civil Aviation Administration, the Estonian Road Administration and the Estonian Maritime Administration.

He is also director of the Nomination Committee, a committee established by the Estonian government in 2017 for nominating members to the supervisory boards of companies with state participation.

