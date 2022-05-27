Kohtla-Järve switches off street lighting to save money

News
Darkness in Kohtla-Järve.
Darkness in Kohtla-Järve. Source: ERR
News

The city of Kohtla-Järve has decided to switch off street lighting to save money on electricity. People returning from work at night are told to walk in pairs in the interests of safety.

The city has decided to do without street lighting until the end of July in light of soaring electricity prices. Dozens of unhappy citizens have turned to the municipal authorities.

"We urge citizens to understand the decision as money can only come from the budget, and if the budget doesn't have enough, something has got to give," Mayor Toomas Nael said.

Kohtla-Järve hopes to save over €100,000 a month this way in a situation where former city executives were paid severance of €60,000 this spring.

"The bonuses decision was made by the city council, not the city government and is difficult for me to comment on," Nael said.

The police said that the decision makes their work more difficult. Luckily, the around ten dark nights in the city have not brought about a crime spree.

Citizens were given various recommendations for moving around after dark.

"The simplest recommendation is to make oneself visible. For example, use a flashlight when walking in the dark and always wear a reflector," Sofia Sarap, PPA head constable for the Kohtla-Järve region, said.

"The situation is what it is, and people need to take care. Perhaps walk to work and back with somebody. The usual precautions of looking around and walking softly," Nael offered.

The city of Kohtla-Järve is the fifth largest local government in Estonia, its five districts home to over 32,000 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:55

Russian Embassy in Tallinn blasts anti-war protesters with music

10:32

Estonian Aviation Academy to dial back pilot training

09:59

Market for new builds sluggish in face of rising construction prices

09:22

Statistics: Average monthly wage up 8 percent on year to Q1 2022 in Estonia

08:56

Finns would like to see Olli Rehn as next president

08:48

E-residency may imply a values-based connection to the Estonian state

08:22

Kohtla-Järve switches off street lighting to save money

26.05

Bill raising profile of navy in coastal surveillance roles put to Riigikogu

26.05

Jaanus Karilaid: Support for families with children not a coup

26.05

Fox and bear take stroll together on quiet northern Estonian road

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

25.05

Estonian restaurants awarded Michelin stars

26.05

Fox and bear take stroll together on quiet northern Estonian road

26.05

Gallery: Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru Barbie unveiled

23.05

Estonia's first Michelin restaurants to be unveiled Wednesday

26.05

Pieces of hardened fat wash up along Saaremaa coast

26.05

Military vehicle convoys on the move in Estonia during Siil exercise

26.05

Reform Party could resort to filibustering family benefits bill

26.05

President Karis in Davos: Naive to see Russia as part of Europe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: