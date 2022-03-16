Concerns over Kohtla-Järve pupils expressing support for Putin regime

News
Järve school in Kohtla-Järve, Ida-Viru County.
Järve school in Kohtla-Järve, Ida-Viru County. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Students at a school in Ida-Viru County have raised concerns with authorities in expressing support for the Putin regime in Russia in the wake of that country's invasion of Ukraine, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Tuesday.

Students at the Järve basic school in Kohtla-Järve have cut "Z"-marks in their hair, AK reported, referring to the symbol which appeared in early images from the conflict, painted on Russian military vehicles and originally thought to be used for rendezvous and identification purposes by the invaders.

Others informed the teacher that they, the teacher, had been giving them misinformation on the situation in Ukraine.

The school's acting principal, Stella Onkel, told AK that the school had talked to the parents of the students in question.

She said: "We made things clear with these boys and their parents, and the parents were very surprised by what their children were saying at school."

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, seven separate cases surrounding the topic of the war in schools and its interface with family life in students' cases have reached the education ministry, AK reported.

Teachers, as well as school managers and students, have been approached.

Part of the problem, in the case of the Kohtla-Järve school, has related to students whose family uses a language other than Estonian – meaning Russian – at home. The school is the only basic school (Põhikool) in the town of 32,000 where Estonian is the language of instruction, and the bulk of its 300 students come from a Russian-speaking home or a bilingual, Russian/Estonian-speaking home.

Onkel said: "Almost 70 percent of the students at the Kohtla-Järve School are children from families with different languages, who inhabit different information spaces. A child often talks directly about what they have seen and heard. They can get confused when he hears something else at school that they are not used to."

Kohtla-Järve's city government says it wants to mediate in the issue, including via the use of neutral mental health professionals.

Kristiine Agu, the city's deputy mayor, said: "In the near future, we will arrange a meeting for students and teachers with a crisis psychologist and contact the psychological center."

The school's own board of trustees recommended providing more, accurate information on the conflict, in the native language of the students.

Board member Eduard Odinets said: "This topic of war and security is so important, complex and emotional that children may not understand it properly. In a similar way, we have suggested that parents be spoken to in a language they understand better also."

Ida-Viru County lies in the northeast of Estonia, and many of its towns, including Kohtla-Järve, are majority Russian-speaking.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17:50

War refugees can now apply for subsistence benefits in Tartu

17:24

Raadio 4 editor: In short, Russian-language media landscape is in chaos

17:23

Estonian PM: West should not say it will not intervene in Ukraine

17:02

Seeder to run for Riigikogu speaker against Ratas

16:49

Estonian local governments requesting additional support for refugees

16:20

Economy minister: State could lower price of fuel by 50 cents using taxes

15:51

Center appealing to members to help make €850,000 penalty payment

15:18

Concerns over Kohtla-Järve pupils expressing support for Putin regime

14:48

Environment minister: All sides need to be heeded in logging volume debate

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.03

Prime Minister: Our goal is Putin's complete isolation

15.03

Interest in coming to Estonia and finding work growing in Russia

15.03

Experts: Russia not strong enough to take Kyiv

14.03

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

15.03

Former president: NATO-Russia Founding Act should be scrapped

12:36

Estonian tech regulator to restrict access to seven Russian websites Updated

15.03

Riigikogu passes communication calling for no-fly zone over Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: