Baltics, Poland call on social media companies to remove Russian accounts

Prime ministers from the Baltic states and Poland are calling on social media companies Meta, Twitter, Google, and YouTube to remove Russian accounts promoting the war in Ukraine.

In the open letter published on Monday, the prime ministers said the media companies had "undertaken significant efforts to address the Russian government's unprecedented assault on truth, they have not done enough".

"The Russian government seeks to spread lies, confusion and doubt about what is happening and to undermine the morale and unity of the democratic world," the leaders wrote.

"Russia's disinformation have been tolerated on online platforms for years; they are now an accessory to the criminal war of aggression the Russian government is conducting against Ukraine and the free world."

The prime ministers called on the companies to suspend accounts engaged in "denying, glorifying or justifying wars of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity".

As well as suspend the official accounts of Russian and Belarusian government institutions, state-controlled media and personal accounts "that consistently disseminate disinformation about situation in Ukraine".

The Baltics and Poland said they were willing to provide experts to help.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said: "We сall for decisive and immediate action to show that #TruthMatters and that you #StandWithUkraine."

It's time for Big Tech companies to earnestly join the fight against war propaganda and disinformation.

Together with my colleagues, we сall for decisive and immediate action to show that #TruthMatters and that you #StandWithUkraine . pic.twitter.com/XcAVp6jmyl — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 28, 2022

The letter was signed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Krišjanis Karinš, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonyte and Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki.

It can be read in full here.

