Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

British Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington with President Kersti Kaljulaid in London on Tuesday. March 27, 2018.
British Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington with President Kersti Kaljulaid in London on Tuesday. March 27, 2018. Source: (Kersti Kaljulaid/Facebook)
President Kersti Kaljulaid is currently on a two-day visit to the U.K., where on Tuesday she met with British Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington, visited Imperial College London and gave a public lecture at Chatham House.

"Like in all meetings during the visit, the main topic was understandably once again the incident in Salisbury as well as the relationship between Europe and Russia in general," Kaljulaid said on social media about her meeting with Lidington, referring to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, Southern England in which ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned.

The Estonian head of state also visited Imperial College London, where she also made time to meet with some of the Estonian students studying there. According to Kaljulaid, she invited Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) rector Jaak Aaviksoo to accompany her on the visit in hopes that the two universities could cooperate in the future.

That evening, Kaljulaid gave a public lecture at the think tank Chatham House, where the discussion to follow focused on the new challenges countries and societies are facing regarding digitization.

On Wednesday, the Estonian president is to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. She will also open a business seminar organized by the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where Estonia will introduce its economic and legal environment to British media service providers. She will also give another public lecture at University College London.

During her visit to the U.K., Kaljulaid will also give interviews to The Financial Times, The Times, BBC Radio 4, Sky News, Channel 4, and Latvian Television.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

