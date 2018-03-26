news

Gallery: British defense secretary visits Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson at Tapa Army Base on Sunday. March 25, 2018.
Open gallery
34 photos
Photo: British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson at Tapa Army Base on Sunday. March 25, 2018. Author: Karl Möls/mil.ee
News

British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson arrived in Estonia for a two-day visit on Sunday, where his first stop, together with Ministry of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL), was Tapa Army Base to visit the British, Danish and Estonian troops serving there.

Addressing the troops in Tapa, Luik said that just as the U.K. and its troops have stood by Estonia, Estonia is likewise prepared to stand by the U.K. The Estonian minister said that in today's world, threats aren't found only on the battlefield anymore, and are much more complex and difficult to identify, according to the Ministry of Defence.

"Your prsence here is standing up for that which we as NATO members believe in," Luik added.

On Sunday night, Williamson also met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). At their meeting, Ratas acknowledged the U.K.'s great contributions to NATO's collective defense in Estonia, and reaffirmed Estonia's support of the U.K. in the investigation of as well as the coordination of further steps following the nerve gas attack that took place in Salisbury, Southern England earlier this month, according to a government press release.

On Monday, Williamson is scheduled to meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid and again with Minister of Defence Jüri Luik.

The British minister will also lay a wreath at the graves of fallen British troops at the Defence Forces Cemetery in Tallinn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcesjüri luikforeign visitsgalleriesu.k.gavin williamson


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:35

Gallery: Estonia commemorates victims of 1949 March Deportations

25.03

Estonian border guards help Latvian fishers ashore

25.03

Minister calls for more independence for teachers

24.03

Court sentences FSB man to four years in prison

23.03

Russian ambassador: Accusations in Skripal case a 'provocation'

23.03

Ratas: Estonia considering expelling Russian diplomats

23.03

Mikser to propose denying individuals on Magnitsky List entry to Estonia

23.03

Pevkur appointed member of Constitutional Committee

BUSINESS
24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

24.03

Commerce chamber: Media moving to Estonia after Brexit would be real gain

23.03

Tallink terminates search for strategic investors, announces new CEO

23.03

S&P affirms Eesti Energia rating at BBB, raises outlook

23.03

E-Residency program under threat as banks closing foreigners' bank accounts

23.03

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

22.03

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:53

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

13:49

Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian foreign ministries summon Russian ambassadors

12:52

Tallink shares drop 12 percent following Friday's announcement

11:54

Ratas, Terras to visit Lebanon, Estonian peacekeepers

10:50

Estonia offers condolences to Russia following deadly shopping mall fire

10:13

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent

09:31

March ratings: Reform most popular party despite continuing infighting

09:18

Gallery: British defense secretary visits Estonia

08:35

Gallery: Estonia commemorates victims of 1949 March Deportations

25.03

Estonian border guards help Latvian fishers ashore

25.03

Feature: Ruussaar in Eastern Ukraine, Part 3 | Mariupol

25.03

Minister calls for more independence for teachers

24.03

Court sentences FSB man to four years in prison

24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

24.03

Commerce chamber: Media moving to Estonia after Brexit would be real gain

23.03

Russian ambassador: Accusations in Skripal case a 'provocation'

23.03

Tallink terminates search for strategic investors, announces new CEO

23.03

Ratas: Estonia considering expelling Russian diplomats

23.03

Mikser to propose denying individuals on Magnitsky List entry to Estonia

23.03

S&P affirms Eesti Energia rating at BBB, raises outlook

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: