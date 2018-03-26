news

British defense secretary hails allied relationship with Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson in Tallinn on Monday. March 26, 2018.
British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson in Tallinn on Monday. March 26, 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

On the second day of his two-day visit to Estonia, British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson on Monday praised the allied relationship between the U.K. and Estonia, and expressed hope that this strong relationship would endure for the next century as well.

"The U.K.'s commitment to Estonia is long and enduring," Williamson said. "Over the past year, we have seen how our armed forces have developed a partnership, working closely together through NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP). Some people doubted that it would be so effective and work so well. What I think we've seen in Estonia is how effective it has been."

According to the British defense secretary, what the two allies have seen is an integration of forces from across Europe with those of Estonia, and a real understanding of the latter's military and strategic needs. The U.K. will be serving the Baltic Air Policing operation out of Estonia's Ämari Air Base next year, and the two countries are actually exploring how to strengthen their bilateral relationship and how they can stand shoulder to shoulder as some of the very closest allies.

"Our history, our involvement goes back to 1918, when the Royal Naval Forces arrived here on Dec. 12," Williamson recalled. "That commitment is so incredibly important to us today. Estonia has been one of our closest friends and allies over the last few decades. As our forces and Estonian forces fought in Afghanistan together, we developed a real understanding, a clear partnership and a real bond between our nations. That is certainly something that we believe we will build upon and will be enduring for the next hundred years."

Williamson stressed that the U.K. leaving the EU is not about Britain turning its back on the world. "Quite the reverse — this is our opportunity to strengthen those relationships that we have had with countries, not just over the last few years, but for decades and, indeed, with Estonia, a century now," he said.

"How do we make the relationship better?" Williamson continued. "How do we ensure that people understand that Britain, when it leaves the European Union isn't turning its back on European security?" According to the him, the eFP work in NATO is absolutely critical to reinforcing that message.

"And when we do look at NATO — this is an organization which is probably one of the most important organizations for guaranteeing security in Europe," said the British defense secretary. "And our commitment to it is not going to waver for one moment. Indeed, as we leave the EU, over 80 percent of NATO forces will be provided by countries external to the EU, and our commitment to it is going to be very long and enduring."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

bilateral relationsu.k.gavin williamsonbilateral rel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
26.03

March ratings: Reform most popular party despite continuing infighting

26.03

Gallery: British defense secretary visits Estonia

26.03

Gallery: Estonia commemorates victims of 1949 March Deportations

25.03

Estonian border guards help Latvian fishers ashore

25.03

Minister calls for more independence for teachers

24.03

Court sentences FSB man to four years in prison

23.03

Russian ambassador: Accusations in Skripal case a 'provocation'

23.03

Ratas: Estonia considering expelling Russian diplomats

BUSINESS
26.03

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent

24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

24.03

Commerce chamber: Media moving to Estonia after Brexit would be real gain

23.03

Tallink terminates search for strategic investors, announces new CEO

23.03

S&P affirms Eesti Energia rating at BBB, raises outlook

23.03

E-Residency program under threat as banks closing foreigners' bank accounts

23.03

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

22.03

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
26.03

European Central Bank withdraws Estonian Versobank's license

26.03

Estonia expelling Russian military attaché Updated

26.03

British defense secretary hails allied relationship with Estonia

26.03

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

26.03

Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian foreign ministries summon Russian ambassadors

26.03

Tallink shares drop 12 percent following Friday's announcement

26.03

Ratas, Terras to visit Lebanon, Estonian peacekeepers

26.03

Estonia offers condolences to Russia following deadly shopping mall fire

26.03

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent

26.03

March ratings: Reform most popular party despite continuing infighting

26.03

Gallery: British defense secretary visits Estonia

26.03

Gallery: Estonia commemorates victims of 1949 March Deportations

25.03

Estonian border guards help Latvian fishers ashore

25.03

Feature: Ruussaar in Eastern Ukraine, Part 3 | Mariupol

25.03

Minister calls for more independence for teachers

24.03

Court sentences FSB man to four years in prison

24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

24.03

Commerce chamber: Media moving to Estonia after Brexit would be real gain

23.03

Russian ambassador: Accusations in Skripal case a 'provocation'

23.03

Tallink terminates search for strategic investors, announces new CEO

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: