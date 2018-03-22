news

British defense secretary to visit Estonia

British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson.
British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson is scheduled to arrive in Estonia for a two-day visit on Sunday.

On his visit, Williamson will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL), spokespeople for the Ministry of Defence said.

The British defense secretary will also meet with personnel of the NATO battle group stationed at Tapa Army Base.

The core of the battle group stationed in Estonia has consisted of the 1st Battalion of the Royal Welsh of the British Army since late October 2017.

The 1,200-strong multinational battle group, then made up of British and French personnel, arrived at Tapa early last April. A Danish contingent has since replced the French troops.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

