news

Ratas: Estonia considering expelling Russian diplomats ({{commentsTotal}})

News
{{1521797940000 | amCalendar}}
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

According to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Estonia is considering various steps in response to the nerve gas attack in Salisbury, U.K. earlier this month, including potentially expelling Russian diplomats from the country.

According to Ratas, Estonia unequivocally condemns the nerve gas attack that took place in Salisbury on March 4. "This is a flagrant violation of international law and order," he stressed.

"I already previously canceled a proposed visit to Russia in May, where I would have taken part in Estonian centennial celebrations," said the prime minister. "We must thoroughly discuss further decisions, and we will have a clearer picture in this regard by the beginning of next week. One potential extra step may be the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country. Naturally we are in close contact with the U.K., and we hope that Moscow is likewise cooperating fully with London."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) told ERR's radio news on Friady afternoon that Estonia will announce its countermeasures on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also to submit a proposal to the Estonian government to impose entry restrictions on 49 individuals included on the so-called Magnitsky List.

EU leaders on Friday unanimously agreed with the U.K. that it is "highly likely" that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. They likewise promised British Prime Minister Theresa May comprehensive support in the investigation into the attack as well as to coordinate further activities.

Tsahkna: Estonia needs to expel Russian intelligence agents

"Russia's attack against the U.K. in Salisbury is an attack against all of us," National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu member Margus Tsahkna told BNS. "This is the message we must relay to the British Secretary of Defence visiting his troops in Estonia on Sunday. The least we can do is support our ally unconditionally and expel Russian intelligence diplomats from Estonia."

According to Tsahkna, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė on Thursday said that Lithuania is deliberating expelling Russian diplomats from the country just as the U.K. is doing.

"There is nothing to be discussed at length here by the Estonian government — a clear decision must be made that, similarly to the British, we are likewise expelling Russian intelligence workers working under diplomatic cover," said the Estonian MP.

He added that what would be an especially powerful display of solidarity would be if every EU member state followed suit, but found it would be realistic for at least the Baltic countries and Poland to take this step, noting that the U.K. is a close ally of Estonia.

"When the decision was made at the NATO Warsaw summit in 2016 that allied forces would be sent to the Baltic countries and Poland to deter an aggressive Russia, it was a historic step; before then, NATO's Article 5 had been backed first and foremost by political rhetoric and symbolic flag units," Tsahkna recalled. "NATO also enacted this decision quickly. Today, British troops are protecting Estonia from a possible attack by Russia."

According to the MP, Brexit has strengthened Estonia's defense policy ties, as the British are now even more motivated to actively demonstrate themselves as leaders of Europe's defense capability. "And their troops are in Estonia," he added. "I won't rule out that the U.K. is considering increasing its military presence in Estonia, and the decision to expel spies would demonstrate our concrete support of our allies."

Tsahkna also highlighted that French President Emmanuel Macron has already announced that France is planning to deploy their unit to Estonia again, where it served last year as part of the multinational NATO battle group stationed at Tapa Army Base.

"This is great news," he said, noting that the Estonian government this week also approved the deployment of a unit of up to 50 troops to Mali to serve the French-led Operation Barkhane. "The government should be praised for that," he said, adding that Denmark is also seriously considering continuing the mission.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: ERR, BNS

margus tsahknanational defence committeejüri ratasrussiau.k.salisbury attack


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:04

Tallinn Airport: 14 bomb threats in 14 months

09:12

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

08:45

Ratas: European Council may discuss further sanctions against Russia

22.03

Savisaar appears at Tallinn City Council meeting for first time this year

22.03

British defense secretary to visit Estonia

22.03

Estonian icebreaker helps Greek tanker to port in Sillamäe

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

22.03

Estonian government approves sending 50 troops to French-led Mali mission Updated

BUSINESS
09:12

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

22.03

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

21.03

Estonia asks for uniform direct payments to EU farmers

21.03

AirBaltic to launch direct flights to London next week

21.03

Estonian ports' passenger traffic, freight volumes up in 2017

21.03

Ministry wants to bring in 2,000 foreign workers via Enterprise Estonia

21.03

LHV Bank opens London branch office

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

Former prime minister and long-time Reform Party chairman Andrus Ansip, now the EU's commissioner for the digital single market, has accused former Reform member and present-day Social Democrat Silver Meikar of having taken money for himself that was supposed to go to the party as a personal donation. Ansip also gave Reform's 2012 financing scandal a fresh coat of white paint.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:25

Russian ambassador: Accusations in Skripal case a 'provocation'

16:40

Tallink terminates search for strategic investors, announces new CEO

16:16

Ratas: Estonia considering expelling Russian diplomats Updated

15:48

Mikser to propose denying individuals on Magnitsky List entry to Estonia

14:44

S&P affirms Eesti Energia rating at BBB, raises outlook

13:57

E-Residency program under threat as banks closing foreigners' bank accounts Updated

13:46

Pevkur appointed member of Constitutional Committee

12:41

2017 housing price index up 5.5 percent on year

11:20

EU should stop Nord Stream 2 rather than expel diplomats, says Mihkelson

10:43

Ratas: Online personal data needs to be protected, and fast

10:04

Tallinn Airport: 14 bomb threats in 14 months

09:12

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

08:45

Ratas: European Council may discuss further sanctions against Russia

22.03

Savisaar appears at Tallinn City Council meeting for first time this year

22.03

British defense secretary to visit Estonia

22.03

Estonian icebreaker helps Greek tanker to port in Sillamäe

22.03

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

22.03

Estonian government approves sending 50 troops to French-led Mali mission Updated

22.03

Nestor re-elected Riigikogu president Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: