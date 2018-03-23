Mikser to propose denying individuals on Magnitsky List entry to Estonia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is to propose to the Estonian government to impose restrictive measures under the International Sanctions Act against individuals involved in grave human rights violations, including the death of Sergei Magnitsky. Under the proposal, 49 individuals on the so-called Magnitsky List would be denied entry to Estonia.

"I decided to propose to the government to impose sanctions in response to grave human rights violations to address the increasingly frequent cases of violations of international law," Mikser said according to a ministry press release. "Such escalation in power politics as we have recently experienced must be met with a response, and all measures provided for by state and international law must be used."

The minister also addressed the deterioration in the human rights situation in the immediate neighborhood of Europe in recent decades.

"The EU and its member states must respond to the deteriorating situation in our neighborhood and focus on ensuring the stability and security on the EU's borders," he said, adding that Estonia is definitely among those countries prepared to act.

"Undermining the rules-based international order, including human rights violations, is not acceptable and in this respect, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, using measures under the International Sanctions Act, has decided to submit this proposal to the government," Mikser added.