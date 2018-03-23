news

Mikser to propose denying individuals on Magnitsky List entry to Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is to propose to the Estonian government to impose restrictive measures under the International Sanctions Act against individuals involved in grave human rights violations, including the death of Sergei Magnitsky. Under the proposal, 49 individuals on the so-called Magnitsky List would be denied entry to Estonia.

"I decided to propose to the government to impose sanctions in response to grave human rights violations to address the increasingly frequent cases of violations of international law," Mikser said according to a ministry press release. "Such escalation in power politics as we have recently experienced must be met with a response, and all measures provided for by state and international law must be used."

The minister also addressed the deterioration in the human rights situation in the immediate neighborhood of Europe in recent decades.

"The EU and its member states must respond to the deteriorating situation in our neighborhood and focus on ensuring the stability and security on the EU's borders," he said, adding that Estonia is definitely among those countries prepared to act.

"Undermining the rules-based international order, including human rights violations, is not acceptable and in this respect, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, using measures under the International Sanctions Act, has decided to submit this proposal to the government," Mikser added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsmagnitsky list


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:04

Tallinn Airport: 14 bomb threats in 14 months

09:12

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

08:45

Ratas: European Council may discuss further sanctions against Russia

22.03

Savisaar appears at Tallinn City Council meeting for first time this year

22.03

British defense secretary to visit Estonia

22.03

Estonian icebreaker helps Greek tanker to port in Sillamäe

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

22.03

Estonian government approves sending 50 troops to French-led Mali mission Updated

BUSINESS
09:12

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

22.03

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

21.03

Estonia asks for uniform direct payments to EU farmers

21.03

AirBaltic to launch direct flights to London next week

21.03

Estonian ports' passenger traffic, freight volumes up in 2017

21.03

Ministry wants to bring in 2,000 foreign workers via Enterprise Estonia

21.03

LHV Bank opens London branch office

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

Former prime minister and long-time Reform Party chairman Andrus Ansip, now the EU's commissioner for the digital single market, has accused former Reform member and present-day Social Democrat Silver Meikar of having taken money for himself that was supposed to go to the party as a personal donation. Ansip also gave Reform's 2012 financing scandal a fresh coat of white paint.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:25

Russian ambassador: Accusations in Skripal case a 'provocation'

16:40

Tallink terminates search for strategic investors, announces new CEO

16:16

Ratas: Estonia considering expelling Russian diplomats Updated

15:48

Mikser to propose denying individuals on Magnitsky List entry to Estonia

14:44

S&P affirms Eesti Energia rating at BBB, raises outlook

13:57

E-Residency program under threat as banks closing foreigners' bank accounts Updated

13:46

Pevkur appointed member of Constitutional Committee

12:41

2017 housing price index up 5.5 percent on year

11:20

EU should stop Nord Stream 2 rather than expel diplomats, says Mihkelson

10:43

Ratas: Online personal data needs to be protected, and fast

10:04

Tallinn Airport: 14 bomb threats in 14 months

09:12

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

08:45

Ratas: European Council may discuss further sanctions against Russia

22.03

Savisaar appears at Tallinn City Council meeting for first time this year

22.03

British defense secretary to visit Estonia

22.03

Estonian icebreaker helps Greek tanker to port in Sillamäe

22.03

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

22.03

Estonian government approves sending 50 troops to French-led Mali mission Updated

22.03

Nestor re-elected Riigikogu president Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: