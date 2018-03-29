The Estonian government with its Thursday decision has imposed an entry ban on the 49 individuals listed on the Magnitsky List, the names of which have been published.

The government approved a proposal by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) to impose an entry ban on individuals connected to gross human rights violations, including the death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in 2009, under the International Sanctions Act.

Per the proposal, the entry ban will be imposed on 49 individuals included on the Magnitsky List.

"The government's unity and decisiveness regarding this matter demonstrate our desire to draw attention to increasingly frequent violations of international law in Russia," Mikser said. "We cannot leave gross violations of human rights unanswered."

According to the foreign minister, with the implementation of such measures, Estonia is supporting the safeguarding of the rule of law.

"We take human rights very seriously, and we want to convey this message to our allies as well," Mikser said. "We must all respond to incidents undermining the rule-based world order, thus contributing to our own security as well."

International organizations including the Council of Europe, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the European Parliament have called for sanctions to be imposed on individuals connected to the Magnitsky case and similar cases.

The U.S., Canada, the U.K., Latvia and Lithuania have already imposed national measures, including entry bans, in connection with violators of human rights.

Magnitsky List

1. Alaudinov, Apti Kharonovich (also Alaudinov, Apt Aaronovitch; Alaudinov, Apty), born Oct. 5, 1973

2. Alisov, Igor Borisovich, born March 11, 1968

3. Anichin, Aleksey Vasilyevich (also Anichin, Alexei Vasilievich), born Dec. 1, 1949

4. Antonov, Yevgeni Yuvenalievich, born 1955

5. Bastrykin, Alexander Ivanovich, born Aug. 27, 1953

6. Bogatirov, Letscha (also Bogatyrev, Lecha; Bogatyryov, Lecha), born March 14, 1975

7. Daudov, Magomed Khozhakhmedovich (also Daudov, Magomed Hozhahmedovich; Daudov, Magomed Hojahmedovich), born Feb. 26, 1980

8. Droganov, Aleksey O., born Oct. 11, 1975

9. Dukuzov, Kazbek, born 1974

10. Gaus, Alexandra Viktorovna (also Gauss, Alexandra), born March 29, 1975

11. Gordievsky, Stanislav Evgenievich, born Sept. 9, 1977

12. Grin, Victor Yakovlevich (also Grin, Viktor), born Jan. 1, 1951

13. Kadyrov, Ramzan Akhmatovich (also Kadyrow, Ramzan Achmatowisch), born Oct. 5, 1976

14. Karpov, Pavel, born Aug. 27, 1977

15. Kataev, Ayub Vakhaevich (also Kataev, Ayubkhan Vakhaevich; Kataev, Aiub), born Dec. 1, 1980 or Dec. 1, 1984

16. Khimina, Yelena, born Sept. 11, 1953

17. Khlebnikov, Vyacheslav Georgievich (also Khlebnikov, Viacheslav), born July 9, 1967

18. Kibis, Boris Borisovich, born Nov. 20, 1977

19. Klyuev, Dmitry Vladislavovich (also Klyuyev, Dmitriy), born Aug. 10, 1967

20. Komnov, Dmitriy, born May 17, 1977

21. Kovtun, Dmitri, born 1965

22. Kratov, Dmitry Borisovich, born July 16, 1964

23. Krechetov, Andrei Alexandrovich, born Sept. 22, 1981

24. Krivoruchko, Aleksey (also Krivoruchko, Alex; Krivoruchko, Alexei), born Aug. 25, 1977

25. Kuznetsov, Artem (also Kuznetsov, Artyom), born Feb. 28, 1975

26. Lapshov, Pavel Vladimirovich, born July 7, 1976

27. Litvinova, Larisa Anatolievna, born Nov. 18, 1963

28. Logunov, Oleg, born Feb. 4, 1962

29. Lugovoi, Andrei Konstantinovich, born Sept. 19, 1966

30. Markelov, Viktor Aleksandrovich, born Dec. 15, 1967

31. Mayorova, Yulia (also Mayorova, Yulya), born April 23, 1979

32. Pavlov, Andrei (also Pavlov, Andrey Aleksandrovich; Pavlov Andrei Alexeyevich; Pavlov, Andrey), born Aug. 7, 1977

33. Pechegin, Andrey I., born Sept. 24, 1965

34. Plaksin, Gennady Nikolaevich, Aug. 31, 1961

35. Podoprigorov, Sergei G., born Jan. 8, 1974

36. Prokopenko, Ivan Pavlovitch, born Sept. 28, 1973

37. Sheshenya, Alexei Nikolaevich (also Sheshenya, Alexey), born April 16, 1971

38. Silchenko, Oleg F., born June 25, 1977

39. Stashina, Yelena (also Stashina, Elena; Stashina, Helen), born Nov. 5, 1963

40. Stepanov, Vladlen Yurievich, born July 17, 1962

41. Stepanova, Olga G., born July 29, 1962

42. Strizhov, Andrei Alexandrovich, born Aug. 1, 1983

43. Sugaipov, Umar, born 17.04.1966

44. Tagiyev, Fikret (also Tagiev, Fikhret Gabdulla Ogly; Tagiyev, Fikhret), born April 3, 1962

45. Tolchinskiy, Dmitri M. (also Tolchinsky, Dmitry), born May 11, 1982

46. Ukhnalyova, Svetlana (also Ukhnalev, Svetlana; Ukhnaleva, Svetlana V.), born March 14, 1973

47. Urzhumtsev, Oleg Vyacheslavovich, born Oct. 22, 1968

48. Vakhaev, Musa (also Vakhayev, Musa), born 1964

49. Vinogradova, Natalya V., born June 16, 1973