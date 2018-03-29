Estonia imposes entry ban on individuals on Magnitsky List ({{commentsTotal}})
The Estonian government with its Thursday decision has imposed an entry ban on the 49 individuals listed on the Magnitsky List, the names of which have been published.
The government approved a proposal by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) to impose an entry ban on individuals connected to gross human rights violations, including the death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in 2009, under the International Sanctions Act.
Per the proposal, the entry ban will be imposed on 49 individuals included on the Magnitsky List.
"The government's unity and decisiveness regarding this matter demonstrate our desire to draw attention to increasingly frequent violations of international law in Russia," Mikser said. "We cannot leave gross violations of human rights unanswered."
According to the foreign minister, with the implementation of such measures, Estonia is supporting the safeguarding of the rule of law.
"We take human rights very seriously, and we want to convey this message to our allies as well," Mikser said. "We must all respond to incidents undermining the rule-based world order, thus contributing to our own security as well."
International organizations including the Council of Europe, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the European Parliament have called for sanctions to be imposed on individuals connected to the Magnitsky case and similar cases.
The U.S., Canada, the U.K., Latvia and Lithuania have already imposed national measures, including entry bans, in connection with violators of human rights.
Magnitsky List
1. Alaudinov, Apti Kharonovich (also Alaudinov, Apt Aaronovitch; Alaudinov, Apty), born Oct. 5, 1973
2. Alisov, Igor Borisovich, born March 11, 1968
3. Anichin, Aleksey Vasilyevich (also Anichin, Alexei Vasilievich), born Dec. 1, 1949
4. Antonov, Yevgeni Yuvenalievich, born 1955
5. Bastrykin, Alexander Ivanovich, born Aug. 27, 1953
6. Bogatirov, Letscha (also Bogatyrev, Lecha; Bogatyryov, Lecha), born March 14, 1975
7. Daudov, Magomed Khozhakhmedovich (also Daudov, Magomed Hozhahmedovich; Daudov, Magomed Hojahmedovich), born Feb. 26, 1980
8. Droganov, Aleksey O., born Oct. 11, 1975
9. Dukuzov, Kazbek, born 1974
10. Gaus, Alexandra Viktorovna (also Gauss, Alexandra), born March 29, 1975
11. Gordievsky, Stanislav Evgenievich, born Sept. 9, 1977
12. Grin, Victor Yakovlevich (also Grin, Viktor), born Jan. 1, 1951
13. Kadyrov, Ramzan Akhmatovich (also Kadyrow, Ramzan Achmatowisch), born Oct. 5, 1976
14. Karpov, Pavel, born Aug. 27, 1977
15. Kataev, Ayub Vakhaevich (also Kataev, Ayubkhan Vakhaevich; Kataev, Aiub), born Dec. 1, 1980 or Dec. 1, 1984
16. Khimina, Yelena, born Sept. 11, 1953
17. Khlebnikov, Vyacheslav Georgievich (also Khlebnikov, Viacheslav), born July 9, 1967
18. Kibis, Boris Borisovich, born Nov. 20, 1977
19. Klyuev, Dmitry Vladislavovich (also Klyuyev, Dmitriy), born Aug. 10, 1967
20. Komnov, Dmitriy, born May 17, 1977
21. Kovtun, Dmitri, born 1965
22. Kratov, Dmitry Borisovich, born July 16, 1964
23. Krechetov, Andrei Alexandrovich, born Sept. 22, 1981
24. Krivoruchko, Aleksey (also Krivoruchko, Alex; Krivoruchko, Alexei), born Aug. 25, 1977
25. Kuznetsov, Artem (also Kuznetsov, Artyom), born Feb. 28, 1975
26. Lapshov, Pavel Vladimirovich, born July 7, 1976
27. Litvinova, Larisa Anatolievna, born Nov. 18, 1963
28. Logunov, Oleg, born Feb. 4, 1962
29. Lugovoi, Andrei Konstantinovich, born Sept. 19, 1966
30. Markelov, Viktor Aleksandrovich, born Dec. 15, 1967
31. Mayorova, Yulia (also Mayorova, Yulya), born April 23, 1979
32. Pavlov, Andrei (also Pavlov, Andrey Aleksandrovich; Pavlov Andrei Alexeyevich; Pavlov, Andrey), born Aug. 7, 1977
33. Pechegin, Andrey I., born Sept. 24, 1965
34. Plaksin, Gennady Nikolaevich, Aug. 31, 1961
35. Podoprigorov, Sergei G., born Jan. 8, 1974
36. Prokopenko, Ivan Pavlovitch, born Sept. 28, 1973
37. Sheshenya, Alexei Nikolaevich (also Sheshenya, Alexey), born April 16, 1971
38. Silchenko, Oleg F., born June 25, 1977
39. Stashina, Yelena (also Stashina, Elena; Stashina, Helen), born Nov. 5, 1963
40. Stepanov, Vladlen Yurievich, born July 17, 1962
41. Stepanova, Olga G., born July 29, 1962
42. Strizhov, Andrei Alexandrovich, born Aug. 1, 1983
43. Sugaipov, Umar, born 17.04.1966
44. Tagiyev, Fikret (also Tagiev, Fikhret Gabdulla Ogly; Tagiyev, Fikhret), born April 3, 1962
45. Tolchinskiy, Dmitri M. (also Tolchinsky, Dmitry), born May 11, 1982
46. Ukhnalyova, Svetlana (also Ukhnalev, Svetlana; Ukhnaleva, Svetlana V.), born March 14, 1973
47. Urzhumtsev, Oleg Vyacheslavovich, born Oct. 22, 1968
48. Vakhaev, Musa (also Vakhayev, Musa), born 1964
49. Vinogradova, Natalya V., born June 16, 1973
Editor: Aili Vahtla