Magnitsky list to take effect in Estonia on Tuesday

The list with the names of the people on whom an entry ban was imposed by the Estonian government on March 29 on the basis of the International Sanctions Act, also known as the Magnitsky list, will take effect on Tuesday, April 3.

The government on March 29 imposed a prohibition on entry and passage and obligation to leave on the basis of the International Sanctions Act on 49 people "with regard to whom there is information or good reason to believe that they have taken part in human rights violations or have aided such violations," the order of the government published in the Monday edition of the Riigi Teataja official gazette says.

The agency responsible for the implementation of the prohibition on entry and passage and obligation to leave is the Ministry of the Interior.

The ministry will be entitled, either in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or at its own initiative, to suspend the prohibition on entry and passage and obligation to leave for a specified period of time if the arrival of the person in Estonia for a short-time stay and their stay in Estonia is strictly necessary.

The measure will be applied until April 1, 2023, and it will be subject to a regular review.

The list of individuals barred from entering Estonia is as follows (name is followed by the date of borth):

1. Alaudinov, Apti Kharonovich (Also Alaudinov, Apt Aaronovitch; Alaudinov, Apty) 05.10.1973

2. Alisov, Igor Borisovich 11.03.1968

3. Anichin, Aleksey Vasilyevich (Also Anichin, Alexei Vasilievich) 01.12.1949

4. Antonov, Yevgeni Yuvenalievich 1955

5. Bastrykin, Alexander Ivanovich 27.08.1953

6. Bogatirov, Letscha (Also Bogatyrev, Lecha; Bogatyryov, Lecha) 14.03.1975

7. Daudov, Magomed Khozhakhmedovich (Also Daudov, Magomed Hozhahmedovich; Daudov, Magomed Hojahmedovich) 26.02.1980

8. Droganov, Aleksey O. 11.10.1975

9. Dukuzov, Kazbek 1974

10. Gaus, Alexandra Viktorovna (Also Gauss, Alexandra) 29.03.1975

11. Gordievsky, Stanislav Evgenievich 09.09.1977

12. Grin, Victor Yakovlevich (Also Grin, Viktor) 01.01.1951

13. Kadyrov, Ramzan Akhmatovich (Also Kadyrow, Ramzan Achmatowisch) 05.10.1976

14. Karpov, Pavel 27.08.1977

15. Kataev, Ayub Vakhaevich (Also Kataev, Ayubkhan Vakhaevich; Kataev, Aiub) 01.12.1984; 01.12.1980

16. Khimina, Yelena 11.09.1953

17. Khlebnikov, Vyacheslav Georgievich (Also Khlebnikov, Viacheslav) 09.07.1967

18. Kibis, Boris Borisovich 20.11.1977

19. Klyuev, Dmitry Vladislavovich (Also Klyuyev, Dmitriy) 10.08.1967

20. Komnov, Dmitriy 17.05.1977

21. Kovtun, Dmitri 1965

22. Kratov, Dmitry Borisovich 16.07.1964

23. Krechetov, Andrei Alexandrovich 22.09.1981

24. Krivoruchko, Aleksey (Also Krivoruchko, Alex; Krivoruchko, Alexei) 25.08.1977

25. Kuznetsov, Artem (Also Kuznetsov, Artyom) 28.02.1975

26. Lapshov, Pavel Vladimirovich 07.07.1976

27. Litvinova, Larisa Anatolievna 18.11.1963

28. Logunov, Oleg 04.02.1962

29. Lugovoi, Andrei Konstantinovich 19.09.1966

30. Markelov, Viktor Aleksandrovich 15.12.1967

31. Mayorova, Yulia (Also Mayorova, Yulya) 23.04.1979

32. Pavlov, Andrei (Also Pavlov, Andrey Aleksandrovich; Pavlov Andrei Alexeyevich; Pavlov, Andrey) 07.08.1977

33. Pechegin, Andrey I. 24.09.1965

34. Plaksin, Gennady Nikolaevich 31.08.1961

35. Podoprigorov, Sergei G. 08.01.1974

36. Prokopenko, Ivan Pavlovitch 28.09.1973

37. Sheshenya, Alexei Nikolaevich (Also Sheshenya, Alexey) 16.04.1971

38. Silchenko, Oleg F. 25.06.1977

39. Stashina, Yelena (Also Stashina, Elena; Stashina, Helen) 05.11.1963

40. Stepanov, Vladlen Yurievich 17.07.1962

41. Stepanova, Olga G. 29.07.1962

42. Strizhov, Andrei Alexandrovich 01.08.1983

43. Sugaipov, Umar 17.04.1966

44. Tagiyev, Fikret (Also Tagiev, Fikhret Gabdulla Ogly; Tagiyev, Fikhret) 03.04.1962

45. Tolchinskiy, Dmitri M. (Also Tolchinsky, Dmitry) 11.05.1982

46. Ukhnalyova, Svetlana (Also Ukhnalev, Svetlana; Ukhnaleva, Svetlana V.) 14.03.1973

47. Urzhumtsev, Oleg Vyacheslavovich 22.10.1968

48. Vakhaev, Musa (Also Vakhayev, Musa) 1964

49. Vinogradova, Natalya V. 16.06.1973

International organizations, like the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the European Parliament, have called on countries to implement santions on people connected to the Sergei Magnitsky case as well as other similar cases. The U.S., Canada, the U.K., Latvia and Lithuania are among the countries that have implemented domestic sanctions, including entry bans, on human rights' violators.

Although the Estonian parliament already in December 2016 adopted a legislative amendment which would enable to prohibit high-ranking Russian officials who are on the so-called Magnitsky list from entering Estonia, the Ministry of the Interior has yet to implement the restrictions.

The legal basis for the application of the entry ban has been dubbed Magnitsky provision after the case of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who exposed large scale tax fraud committed by Russian interior ministry officials and died in unclear circumstances in the Butyrka pretrial prison in Moscow in 2009 at age 37.