news

Russia denies entry to Estonian citizens on grounds of 'Russophobia' ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Narva-2 border crossing on the Estonian-Russian border
The Narva-2 border crossing on the Estonian-Russian border Source: (Sergei Stepanov)
News

The Russian Federation has officially banned from entry individual Estonian citizens on the grounds of Russophobic activities or stances.

The list of names, which has not been made public, includes various persons who have been deemed to have exhibited 'Russophobia', as announced on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and attributed to the Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department, Atjom Kožin.

The move openly comes in response to a ban on 49 citizens of the Russian Federation in 29 March this year, according to Mr Kožin, quoted on Russian news portal lenta.ru.

The names are popularly known as the 'Magnitsky list', named after the Russian lawyer and auditor whose death in Russian custody in 2009 prompted the passing of the Magnitsky Law by Barack Obama in 2012. The law barred entry to the US to various Russian officials held responsible and forbade the use by them of US banking facilities.

Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser noted in March this year that Estonia supports such an approach in guaranteeing the rule of law when drawing up a list of those barred entry to Estonia.

International organizations including the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) - the world's largest security-oriented inter-governmental organisation - and the European Parliament, have also called on states to impose restrictions on the Russian Federation and its citizens as a result of perceived human rights abuses committed against various people, Mr. Magnitsky included. This has led to the US, Canada, the UK, Lavia and Lithuania to also impose entry bans on individual Russian citizens, and take other measures.

For its part Russia has already denied entry to various Lithuanian public figures this year, and similar measures are planned in respect of Latvian citizens, according to Kožin, in addition to today's announcement about Estonian citizens on the list.

''The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the Estonian Ambassador to Russia to inform them that entry is forbidden for those on the list, notably 'Russophobic' politicians and public figures,'' Mr. Kožin is reported as having stated.

When ERR reached the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment on who was on the list, they were told whilst the Ministry would inform all those individually listed, there were no plans to make the list public.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

magnitsky listrussian federationestonian citizens banned entry to russian federationentry bar to russian federation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

BUSINESS
05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:38

Russia denies entry to Estonian citizens on grounds of 'Russophobia'

16:24

Justice Minister weighs in on Savisaar case: illness can't confer immunity

15:47

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

14:54

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

14:27

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling Updated

13:50

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

12:47

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

11:52

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

09:56

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

08:53

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

05.06

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

05.06

Baltic student festival Gaudeamus to bring 4,000 performers to Tartu

05.06

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

05.06

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

05.06

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: