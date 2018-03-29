news

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Opinion

Does Europe have a Russia policy? Carnegie Europe senior fellow, Judy Dempsey, asked a number of foreign policy experts about their opinion in the matter, former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves among them.

Ilves maintains that the European Union has no Russia policy whatsoever. "The union is divided between national mercantile interests and positions of principle," he said.

While 18 EU member states expelled Russian diplomats as a response to the attack on a former GRU agent with a nerve agent in Salisbury earlier this month, others, most vocally Austria and Slovakia, haven't gone along, Ilves pointed out.

A particularly interesting case is Greece, which is benefitting from European solidarity in the form of the Eurogroup's billions it received, and now failed to support the United Kingdom in its response to Russia, he added.

"There is nothing new in this lackluster response. After the Salisbury attack, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Vladimir Putin for having 'won' a farce of an election."

Ilves, himself a former ambassador and minister of foreign affairs, also pointed to the fact that despite Ukraine's being in the immediate neighborhood of the union, the EU's high representative for foreign policy recently visited the country for the first time in three years.

Other issues point to the EU's tentative approach to its relations with Russia as well: there hasn't been any action against Russian diplomats in Brussels, and the Magnitsky Act, a response to the death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky in a Moscow prison in 2009 and a measure against certain Russian officials, has no chance of passing in the European Parliament, Ilves said.

"Meanwhile, Germany continues to push for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which clearly benefits the Kremlin while subjecting EU member states and Ukraine to potential risk." Like it has been suggested by officials and politicians across the Baltic states and Poland, limiting or stopping the project would hit Russia, but nothing like that is going to happen.

"The end result of the Salisbury attack will be tit-for-tat expulsions by Russia for each sanctioning country," Ilves predicts, with all those country not about to participate in the measures positioning themselves as potential beneficiaries in future deals with the posturing neighbor in the East.

All this means that not only does the EU not have a Russia policy, but that such a policy is altogether impossible, Ilves said.

Read the original article at Judy Dempsey's Strategic Europe.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

russiatoomas hendrik ilveseuropean unionsalisbury attackrussia policy


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

28.03

Prosecutor's Office: Man shot by police last October was sober

28.03

Gen. Einseln's ashes embark on final journey to US

28.03

Germany issues all necessary permits to build Nord Stream 2

28.03

Kaljulaid congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election in China

BUSINESS
27.03

Swedbank leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

German logistics company HHLA buying Estonian Transiidikeskuse AS

26.03

European Central Bank withdraws Estonian Versobank's license

26.03

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

26.03

Tallink shares drop 12 percent following Friday's announcement

26.03

Estonia's 2017 government sector debt totals 0.3 percent

24.03

Loans to Estonian households grow by 7.7 percent on year in February

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:47

Declaration supporting Baltic security to be adopted at meeting with Trump

12:04

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

11:25

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

10:49

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

10:16

February retail turnover up three percent on year

09:21

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

08:52

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

28.03

Prosecutor's Office: Man shot by police last October was sober

28.03

Gen. Einseln's ashes embark on final journey to US

28.03

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

28.03

Germany issues all necessary permits to build Nord Stream 2

28.03

Kaljulaid congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election in China

28.03

Riigikogu to debate makeup of electoral college beginning next month

28.03

Tallinn wants to determine Soviet monument's historic value

28.03

Last chance to get ID card certificates updated, deadline expires Saturday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: