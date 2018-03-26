Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian foreign ministries summon Russian ambassadors

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have summoned their respective Russian ambassadors to appear on Monday afternoon.

Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov has been summoned to Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 3 p.m. on Monday, reported TASS. Russian Ambassador to Latvia Evgeny Lukyanov has been summoned to Latvia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 3 p.m. as well.

Russian Ambassador to Lithuania Alexander Udaltsov has likewise been summoned, but it is unknown exactly for what time.

It is likely that the Russian ambassadors will be informed of sanctions to be imposed on Russia in connection with the chemical attack that took place in Salisbury, Southern England on March 4. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is scheduled to hold a press conference on the matter at 4 p.m.