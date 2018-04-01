Estonian, Chinese tech companies to increase cooperation

"Every day, we are witnessing ever increasing interest on the part of various Asian countries in the Estonian IT sector and our innovative business," said Tehnopol CEO Jaak Raie. "At the same time, China and Estonia differ more than 200 times in size, and this speaks for itself when we talk about export potential. While China is undoubtedly of great interest to our companies, we currently lack the know-how and contacs to successfully enter that market. In order to improve communication between the enterprise support organizations of the two countries, we signed a letter of intent with the Beijing region's Haidian Science Park."

Established 30 years ago, Haidian Science Park emerged as the first development center for high technology in China. The science park works closely together with Peking University, Tsinghua University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, among others, and focuses on such strategic and rapidly developing branches of industry as cloud data processing, mobile internet and next generation internet, space and geographic know-how, biomedicine, new energy and new materials.

Science Park Tehnopol, situated in the Mustamäe District of Tallinn, is the biggest science park in the Baltics, home to more than 200 businesses, including Skype, Fujitsu, Trinidad Wiseman and Cybernetica. Tehnopol's mission is to support the adoption of promising new technologies and accelerate the growth of technology-based companies.

Earlier this week, a Chinese delegation visited Tallinn within the framework of long-term cooperation between Tallinn and Beijing aimed at promoting economic ties between the two cities and developing cooperation in various fields, including tourism, urban planning, traffic and urban transport and environental protection.