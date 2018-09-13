news

Mikser visits Brunei in first high-level visit by Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) visited Brunei this week. 12 August 2018.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) visited Brunei this week. 12 August 2018. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) spent two days in Brunei this week, where he met with Bruneian Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Erywan Yusof, Second Minister of Defence Halbi Mohammad Yussof, and Permanent Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office Mohamed Riza Yunos.

The meetings focused on opportunities for cooperation in the fields of e-governance and e-services, as well as on ways to strengthen bilateral relations, according to a ministry press release.

Mikser's visit also marked Estonia's first high-level visit to Brunei.

"Southeast Asia is an important region to Estonoia, both in political and trade matters," Mikser said. "Therefore it is important to Estonia to promote relations with [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries like Brunei."

He added that the development of e-services will certainly be one area of cooperation where Estonia can share its expertise.

At his meeting with Yusof, the Estonian minister focused primarily on the South China Sea issue and emphasised solidarity between small countries.

Mikser also introduced the priorities of Estonia's campaign for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

His next stop will be in Vietnam.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsvisits abroadbrunei


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12.09

Taavi Veskimägi: Parliamentary salaries not attracting the best

12.09

Estonian Institute hosts expat programs starting September

12.09

R&D Council: National priorities needed for European research funding

12.09

Luik: No cyberattack against NATO has yet constituted act of war

12.09

Woodward: In Baltic war, Russia willing to use nuclear weapons against NATO

12.09

Jaan Männik decides against running in election as EKRE member

12.09

MEP Paet demands release of Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

11.09

Kaljulaid on e-residency: Cooperation with private sector important

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.09

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

12.09

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

11.09

Finance Ministry sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.6%

11.09

OEG shareholders approve squeeze-out at €1.40 per share

11.09

Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

11.09

Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

10.09

Fuel exports, imports boost trade in July, trade deficit at €137 million

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:14

Baltics call on Commission to preserve Cohesion Fund support after 2020

14:08

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13:12

Mikser visits Brunei in first high-level visit by Estonia

11:51

Reform wants to increase average pensions by €200 over four years

10:49

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

09:46

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

08:53

Party chairs debate: Coalition won't fall, budget dispute will be sharp

12.09

Free Party shot itself in the foot with Talvik, says MP

12.09

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

12.09

European Parliament approves copyright law proposed by Estonia's Ansip

12.09

Taavi Veskimägi: Parliamentary salaries not attracting the best

12.09

Estonian Institute hosts expat programs starting September

12.09

R&D Council: National priorities needed for European research funding

12.09

Luik: No cyberattack against NATO has yet constituted act of war

12.09

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail

12.09

Woodward: In Baltic war, Russia willing to use nuclear weapons against NATO

12.09

Jaan Männik decides against running in election as EKRE member

12.09

MEP Paet demands release of Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

11.09

Kaljulaid on e-residency: Cooperation with private sector important

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: