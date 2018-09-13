Mikser visits Brunei in first high-level visit by Estonia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) spent two days in Brunei this week, where he met with Bruneian Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Erywan Yusof, Second Minister of Defence Halbi Mohammad Yussof, and Permanent Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office Mohamed Riza Yunos.

The meetings focused on opportunities for cooperation in the fields of e-governance and e-services, as well as on ways to strengthen bilateral relations, according to a ministry press release.

Mikser's visit also marked Estonia's first high-level visit to Brunei.

"Southeast Asia is an important region to Estonoia, both in political and trade matters," Mikser said. "Therefore it is important to Estonia to promote relations with [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] countries like Brunei."

He added that the development of e-services will certainly be one area of cooperation where Estonia can share its expertise.

At his meeting with Yusof, the Estonian minister focused primarily on the South China Sea issue and emphasised solidarity between small countries.

Mikser also introduced the priorities of Estonia's campaign for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

His next stop will be in Vietnam.

