Finnish citizen suspected of having received drugs by mail

Amphetamine. Image is illustrative
Amphetamine. Image is illustrative Source: MTA
Officers of the Tax and Customs Board's narcotics unit identified a Finnish citizen in late April who had been bringing drugs into the country by mail. The officers found that the man had received parcels containing illegal substances such as psychotropic drugs and anaerobic steroids at least 34 times.

According to the board's investigation, the 41-year-old man ordered the drugs between 8 May 2017 and 23 April 2018, using what is referred to as "various conspirative methods" to bring them to the Old Town and North Tallinn areas.

"Though it was all thought through very well, the investigators were able to identify the suspect and to arrest him," Grete Vahtra, responsible for the case at the North district prosecutor's office, said.

On the day of the arrest authorities also conducted a search of flats and cars to which the man had access. The search produced evidence of drugs having been processed, the substances found included methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, psychotropic drugs and steroids for which the man does not have a prescription.

Raul Koppelmaa, in charge of the tax board's narcotics division, said that people tend to think that they can't be traced if they order drugs by mail and a parcel is intercepted. Koppelmaa described the board's measures as effective.

The man is now facing an investigation and potential charges for repeated illicit processing of narcotic substances. Should he be found guilty, this could translate into a prison sentence of anywhere between three months and 15 years. As he is a Finnish citizen, deportation is also an option.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

finlandtax and customs boarddrug abuse


About us

