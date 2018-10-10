news

Parties skeptical of Pro Patria's plan to increase defence spending to 2.5% ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Members of the Viru Infantry Battalion during an exercise in Sirgala.
Members of the Viru Infantry Battalion during an exercise in Sirgala. Source: Estonian Defence Forces
News

As part of its party platform ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections, the Pro Patria Party plans to promise increasing defence spending in Estonia from 2.16% to 2.5% of the GDP. Other parties, however, are skeptical of the idea.

One key issue on which Pro Patria is to focus ahead of the next elections is defence spending, and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) has stated the party's position that defence spending should be increased to 2.5% of the GDP, reported ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera news broadcast.

Aivar Riisalu, who is compiling the national defence chapter of the Centre Party's platform, found that this topic is not worth involving in the election battle.

"There is a whole slew of other issues in society that all require money — first and foremost social ones," Riisalu said. "As a result, I believe that introducing this debate is somewhat populistic and ultimately cannot be approved. As we currently are not actually under the direct threat of war. I believe that we are currently in a situation where we should stick with the tradition of 2% plus host nation expenses. This is a social agreement strongly backed by all parties; let's not take this to the elections."

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Social Democratic Party (SDE) board member Sven Mikser believes that this proposed increase would mean an increase in tax burden.

"If defence spending is increased by half a percent without touching the wallets of other spheres of life, this must inevitably mean increasing the general tax burden by half a percent of the GDP," Mikser said. "This in turn must be translated into concrete tax changes. Surely the one introducing the proposal must be required to formuate the proposal as regards to which type of taxes should be increased to what degree in order to increase budget revenue."

The Reform Party currently does not a have a firm stance on the matter, but National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu member Ants Laaneots said that they are not outright against the idea.

"We have discussed this matter," Laaneots said. "There have been no objections. This isn't a matter for next year; this will come up on the agenda in the new Riigikogu following the Riigikogu elections. In any case, the Reform Party has not buried or criticised the idea; we understand the current security situation very well."

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is more skeptical of the idea, finding that there are bigger priorities in the budget, such as pensions, infrastructure and waiting lists for medical care.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pro patria partydefence spending


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09.10

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget

09.10

Police training restricts central Tallinn street access on Tuesday

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Foreign minister says Reform smell blood

08.10

Pro Patria leader: Vigilance with voting needed, but state budget will pass

08.10

Ratas: Coalition will get by with minority in Riigikogu

08.10

Tiina Kangro quits Pro Patria parliamentary group, goes independent

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

Opinion
04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.10

IMF lowers 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.7%

09.10

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Banks to begin taking reported wage data into account in issuing loans

07.10

Fitch upgrades Estonia to AA-, says economy is stable

05.10

Swedbank: Inflation in Estonia to slow to 3% in 2019

05.10

Number of tourists up year over year in August

05.10

September consumer price index remains unchanged compared to previous month

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
09:47

Parties skeptical of Pro Patria's plan to increase defence spending to 2.5%

08:54

USAID analysis: Attacks on civil society organisations on rise in Estonia

09.10

Estonia to allocate over €800,000 to international organisations

09.10

Cornerstone laid of new Haapsalu Episcopal Castle museum

09.10

Mikser: Foreign trade minister post would require Enterprise Estonia reform

09.10

Port of Tallinn third quarter passenger numbers up 2.2% on year

09.10

Museum experts and researchers meeting at Estonian National Museum

09.10

Estonian Banking Association in talks to introduce joint ATM network

09.10

How does the electoral system in Estonia work?

09.10

Breakup of government coalition unlikely, says political scientist

09.10

IMF lowers 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.7%

09.10

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

09.10

Tallinn digital summit focuses on AI

09.10

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget

09.10

Police training restricts central Tallinn street access on Tuesday

09.10

Kersti Kaljulaid in South Korea

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Foreign minister says Reform smell blood

08.10

Estonia shipwreck investigator and nautical linguist Captain Uno Laur dies

08.10

Pro Patria leader: Vigilance with voting needed, but state budget will pass

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: