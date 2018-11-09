Tartu to celebrate Latvian centennial with eight days of events

Beginning Friday, the Tartu Latvian Society is celebrating the centennial of the Republic of Latvia with a special programme of events over the course of more than a week, culminating with an all-day event at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on Latvian Independence Day on Sunday, 18 November.

Friday, 9 November

11:00 — Opening of Zaiga Šteina's photography exhibit

Foyer of the University of Tartu College of Foreign Languages and Cultures, Lossi 3

Saturday, 10 November

16:00 — Opening of the Latvian Literature exhibit #IAMINTROVERT

ERM, Muuseumi tee 2

20:30 — Rihards Lībietis Orchestra concert (IDeeJazz festival)

ERM, Muuseumi tee 2

Sunday, 11 November

13:00 — Opening of Dace Dēliņa-Lipska exhibit "Mothers of Song," performance by Tīnūži folk ensemble Saulesmeitas

ERM, Muuseumi tee 2

16:00 — Commemoration of Lāčplēsis Day (Latvian Freedom Fighters' Remembrance Day), including lighting of candles and singing the Latvian national anthem at the monument to Latvian soldiers and refugees in Uus-Jaani Cemetery

Uus-Jaani Cemetery, Puiestee Street

Monday, 12 November

18:00 — Free, Latvian-language excursion "In the Footsteps of Latvians in Tērbata"

Friday, 16 November

15:00 — Presentation of "Kalevdēls," a Latvian translation of Estonian epic "Kalevipoeg" by Latvian poet and translator Guntars Godiņš

University of Tartu

Saturday, 17 November

Guided tours focusing on interfaces in Latvian and Estonian history

13:00 — Performance in atrium by Latvian folk ensemble Mežābele

Latvian film night

ERM, Muuseumi tee 2

Sunday, 18 November

Latvian Fair

Free admission all day for Latvians

Free guided tours focusing on interfaces in Latvian and Estonian history (in Estonian at 11:00, in Lavian at 14:00)

17:00 — Performance by Latvian bagpipe and drum ensemble Auļi

Latvian Embassy reception with live broadcast of events in Riga and a performance by Tandēms trijatā

ERM, Muuseumi tee 2

For more information regarding the Latvian centennial and related events in Tartu, check out the programme's Facebook event here.

