Tartu to celebrate Latvian centennial with eight days of events
Beginning Friday, the Tartu Latvian Society is celebrating the centennial of the Republic of Latvia with a special programme of events over the course of more than a week, culminating with an all-day event at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on Latvian Independence Day on Sunday, 18 November.
Friday, 9 November
11:00 — Opening of Zaiga Šteina's photography exhibit
Foyer of the University of Tartu College of Foreign Languages and Cultures, Lossi 3
Saturday, 10 November
16:00 — Opening of the Latvian Literature exhibit #IAMINTROVERT
ERM, Muuseumi tee 2
20:30 — Rihards Lībietis Orchestra concert (IDeeJazz festival)
ERM, Muuseumi tee 2
Sunday, 11 November
13:00 — Opening of Dace Dēliņa-Lipska exhibit "Mothers of Song," performance by Tīnūži folk ensemble Saulesmeitas
ERM, Muuseumi tee 2
16:00 — Commemoration of Lāčplēsis Day (Latvian Freedom Fighters' Remembrance Day), including lighting of candles and singing the Latvian national anthem at the monument to Latvian soldiers and refugees in Uus-Jaani Cemetery
Uus-Jaani Cemetery, Puiestee Street
Monday, 12 November
18:00 — Free, Latvian-language excursion "In the Footsteps of Latvians in Tērbata"
Friday, 16 November
15:00 — Presentation of "Kalevdēls," a Latvian translation of Estonian epic "Kalevipoeg" by Latvian poet and translator Guntars Godiņš
University of Tartu
Saturday, 17 November
Guided tours focusing on interfaces in Latvian and Estonian history
13:00 — Performance in atrium by Latvian folk ensemble Mežābele
Latvian film night
ERM, Muuseumi tee 2
Sunday, 18 November
Latvian Fair
Free admission all day for Latvians
Free guided tours focusing on interfaces in Latvian and Estonian history (in Estonian at 11:00, in Lavian at 14:00)
17:00 — Performance by Latvian bagpipe and drum ensemble Auļi
Latvian Embassy reception with live broadcast of events in Riga and a performance by Tandēms trijatā
ERM, Muuseumi tee 2
For more information regarding the Latvian centennial and related events in Tartu, check out the programme's Facebook event here.
Editor: Aili Vahtla