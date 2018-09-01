Irish foreign minister to visit Estonia for first time

The upcoming visit by Simon Coveney on 5 September marks the first time that a foreign minister of Ireland visits Estonia, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Coveney's brief visit to Tallinn will include a meeting with Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE). On the agenda are Estonian-Irish relations, the future of the European Union including Brexit, the security situation in Europe and Ukraine, and transatlantic relations, the ministry said.

One president and two heads of government of Ireland have visited Estonia in the past, including President Mary McAleese, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Estonian presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have visited Ireland on several occasions.