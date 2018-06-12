news

Netherlands recruits Baltic states to compensate for effects of Brexit ({{commentsTotal}})

Feature
By Dario Cavegn
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talking to journalists in Brussels. Rutte has recently intensified the Netherlands' efforts to find partners in the EU for its own economic agenda.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talking to journalists in Brussels. Rutte has recently intensified the Netherlands' efforts to find partners in the EU for its own economic agenda. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Feature

The Netherlands is building new coalitions within the EU to compensate for the loss of the UK as the union's main free trade champion, and has found partners in the Baltic states. At the same time, a domestic policy issue involving gas supplies and the Dutch stance on Russia have the potential to put what has been dubbed the New Hanseatic League to the test.

While King Willem-Alexander is visiting the Baltic states by invitation and on the occasion of the three countries' centennials, the Netherlands has recently intensified its bilateral relations with Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in the effort to balance off the effects of the United Kingdom leaving the EU.

With the UK, the Netherlands is losing a great champion of free trade and transatlantic relations in the EU. As everybody prepares for Brexit, the Dutch find themselves faced with an ever stronger axis between Paris and Berlin, and they see a transatlantic and free-trade vacuum where the UK used to act as a counterweight to France and Germany.

The Netherlands are worried about protectionist tendencies in those countries, and looking for like-minded partners to shape a European future more to its liking. For now, it has found partners in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Sweden.

This coalition of countries has on occasion been referred to as the NB6+2 for the Nordic and Baltic countries along with Ireland and the Netherlands, as the New Hanseatic League due to certain historical parallels, and as "Netherlands and the Seven Dwarfs" hinting at the vast GDP differences in the group.

Netherlands lines up Nordic, Baltic countries to counterbalance Germany, France

A first success in The Hague's coalition-building efforts within the EU was a letter signed by the ministers of finance of the NB6+2 in March this year in which the countries stress that the current economic success of the euro area is "the result of the decisive steps that have been taken at the European level to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union as well as wide-ranging reforms at the national level."

They also point to the importance of full adherence to the euro area's common rules, calling for more structural reform and better stabilisation. The NB6+2 want the focus of the union's financial and monetary policy to be on those areas where member states already converge, like the completion of the Banking Union and the transformation of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) into a European Monetary Fund (EMF).

Only once these conditions are met can there be talk about more monetary integration. The letter emphasises "responsibility and ownership" of member states of their reforms, and is intended as a signal to Germany that there are other places to look to in the European Union than just France.

The Netherlands' efforts come at a critical time in the European Union. The Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the time after 2020 and monetary policy are being debated, French President Emmanuel Macron is pursuing an agenda of European integration, and 2019 will see European parliamentary elections as well as the appointment of a new director of the European Central Bank (ECB), after Mario Draghi steps down in October that year.

Netherlands' stance on Russia, NATO potential stumbling block in new coalition

Whether or not the New Hanseatic League will be a success in the longer term remains to be seen. While there is potential for cooperation in other areas as well, for example the Middle East, Africa, and development aid, there are plenty of issues on which the countries tend to disagree, ranging from migration to Nord Stream 2 and the EU's stance towards Russia.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in particular will take issue with the fact that the Netherlands remain extremely reluctant in terms of NATO's presence in the Baltic region. The country's attitude to Russia remains businesslike, despite the recently acknowledged "smoking gun" of a Russian Buk surface-to-air missile having found to be behind the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (MH17), a national tragedy in the eyes of many Dutch.

As Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok puts it, there is no reason why a constructive relationship with Russia shouldn't make it possible to straightforwardly criticise the country and tell Russia what it is doing wrong, while at the same time continuing trade relations.

The Dutch government is faced with difficulties regarding the changed security situation in Europe elsewhere as well. the 2% GDP aim of the 2014 NATO Wales Summit isn't realistic, especially with a view to reaching it by 2024. The Dutch economy is growing, and with it, its GDP is changing and the amount required to be invested in national defence increasing as well.

And while its behaviour will need to be kept in check, Russia is an important partner of the Netherlands because of its oil and gas. This has recently led to an entanglement of domestic and foreign policy issues that could jeopardise EU integrity.

Domestic political issue likely to see Netherlands import more Russian gas

The Netherlands have the EU's largest on-shore gas reserves, but will have to crank up their liquid natural gas (LNG) imports as they are scaling back domestic production. Sourcing fuel from the Groningen field, a major source of Dutch gas, has been causing increasingly violent earthquakes, damaging buildings badly enough that many houses will need to be torn down.

This has made gas production a major issue in Dutch politics as the industry is facing opposition in the local population. The government notified some 200 companies earlier this year that they will have to stop sourcing fuel in the north of the country, with Minister for Economic Affairs Eric Wiebes saying that closing down production is unavoidable, and that new supply sources will have to be found.

The earth is shaking in the north of the Netherlands, and Russian gas is cheap. At the same time, the country's gargantuan port of Rotterdam is already a major oil hub for Russia, and Dutch companies such as Gasunie and Royal Dutch Shell are planning to grow their Russian LNG business.

This affects the Netherlands' foreign policy, as the country will likely rely on increased gas imports from Russia in the future. It also affects the country's attitude towards EU energy policy, where the Netherlands has been conspicuously quiet whenever Nord Stream 2's potentially divisive effect on the union has come up. Dutch businesses are involved in the new pipeline's construction as well.

The Netherlands tends to side with Germany on this issue and is otherwise happy to let the latter bear the brunt of criticism — among others also coming from its partners in the New Hanseatic League.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natorussianord stream 2netherlandsking willem-alexandereu energy policy


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11.06

Estonia moving to make GDPR more restrictive: Press freedom under threat?

11.06

Construction of Kose-Võõbu section of Tartu Highway remains on schedule

11.06

Military committee of NATO's parliamentary assembly meeting in Tallinn

10.06

Tartu signal box equipment to be replaced in aftermath of fire

10.06

Estonian, Finnish and allied combat engineers demonstrate their skills

10.06

S&P confirms Estonia's rating at AA- with stable outlook

09.06

RAF jets to return to Estonian airspace in 2019

09.06

NATO's eastern allies want 'increased naval, air presence'

BUSINESS
11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

11.06

May registered unemployment up 0.8% on year

11.06

Andres Sutt resigns from Eesti Energia management board

11.06

April exports up 16%, imports 13% on year

10.06

S&P confirms Estonia's rating at AA- with stable outlook

08.06

Cornerstone for Balticconnector gas pipeline laid on Friday

08.06

Eesti Energia seeks OK from Competition Authority to buy Nelja Energia

Opinion
30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:31

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

15:24

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

14:16

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

13:08

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size Updated

12:10

Netherlands recruits Baltic states to compensate for effects of Brexit

11:26

Finnish health authority: Finns bringing less alcohol back from Estonia

10:17

Eesti Energia increases electricity production capacity from oil shale gas

09:22

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on state visit to Estonia

08:50

Estonian border guards detect five illegal border crossings over weekend

11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Administrative court rejects Centre Party, Pettai appeals

11.06

Estonian Railways to improve safety at 50 level crossings

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

11.06

May registered unemployment up 0.8% on year

11.06

Estonia moving to make GDPR more restrictive: Press freedom under threat?

11.06

Andres Sutt resigns from Eesti Energia management board

11.06

Construction of Kose-Võõbu section of Tartu Highway remains on schedule

11.06

April exports up 16%, imports 13% on year

11.06

Military committee of NATO's parliamentary assembly meeting in Tallinn

10.06

Tartu signal box equipment to be replaced in aftermath of fire

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: