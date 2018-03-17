Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

Tallinn's Freedom Square and St. John's Church were lit up in green on Friday night on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day. Ireland's ambassador to Estonia, Frank Flood, opened Tallinn's small but excellent Greening Parade.

This weekend marks the first time Tallinn celebrates St. Patrick's Day by giving the city's main square a green theme from the evening of Mar. 16 to the early morning of Mar. 19.

Local expatriates as well as friends and fans of Ireland gathered on Freedom Square, welcomed by Ambassador Flood and Tallinn deputy mayor, Kalle Klandorf (Center).

"The color green symbolizes life, hope, joy, but also the Holy Trinity and today our worry about the environment," Klandorf said. He pointed out that this was the first time that Estonia and Ireland's friendly relations were celebrated with a Greening Parade in this part of the world.

Ambassador Flood said he hopes that with the support of the local Irish community and Ireland's Estonian friends, celebrating St. Patrick's Day will become a tradition here as well.

Minister at St. John's, Arne Hiob, said a prayer out of the Celtic Rites in Estonian.

St. Patrick's Day is a religious and cultural holiday popularized around the world by the Irish diaspora. The day commemorates St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, but has long grown into a celebration of all things Irish.

Tallinn's St. Patrick's Day events continue with the Ireland vs England rugby match today Saturday today Saturday at 4 p.m. at Tallinn's D'Boiss Club.