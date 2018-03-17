news

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
20 photos
News

Tallinn's Freedom Square and St. John's Church were lit up in green on Friday night on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day. Ireland's ambassador to Estonia, Frank Flood, opened Tallinn's small but excellent Greening Parade.

This weekend marks the first time Tallinn celebrates St. Patrick's Day by giving the city's main square a green theme from the evening of Mar. 16 to the early morning of Mar. 19.

Local expatriates as well as friends and fans of Ireland gathered on Freedom Square, welcomed by Ambassador Flood and Tallinn deputy mayor, Kalle Klandorf (Center).

"The color green symbolizes life, hope, joy, but also the Holy Trinity and today our worry about the environment," Klandorf said. He pointed out that this was the first time that Estonia and Ireland's friendly relations were celebrated with a Greening Parade in this part of the world.

Ambassador Flood said he hopes that with the support of the local Irish community and Ireland's Estonian friends, celebrating St. Patrick's Day will become a tradition here as well.

Minister at St. John's, Arne Hiob, said a prayer out of the Celtic Rites in Estonian.

St. Patrick's Day is a religious and cultural holiday popularized around the world by the Irish diaspora. The day commemorates St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, but has long grown into a celebration of all things Irish.

Tallinn's St. Patrick's Day events continue with the Ireland vs England rugby match today Saturday today Saturday at 4 p.m. at Tallinn's D'Boiss Club.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

irelandst. patrick's dayfrank flood


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Mikser: Crimea is part of Ukraine

15.03

Põlva Hospital to close maternity ward, Valga to follow suit

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Kremlin-controlled Sputnik attempts to spin EDF gun incident as propaganda

15.03

Estonian government approves 7.6 percent pension increase

15.03

Estonian OSCE PA delegation member Marrandi to observe Russian elections

BUSINESS
16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Russian tourists take 1.7 million trips to Estonia in 2017

15.03

Ratas to IMF: Estonia's budget to reach balance by 2020

15.03

Estonian government approves 7.6 percent pension increase

15.03

Estonian Railways passenger numbers, transported cargo volumes up in 2018

Opinion
26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

25.02

Opinion digest: President's Independence Day speech boring and generic

22.02

Beyond the digital drivel: Long-term expats sound off about life in Estonia

20.02

Jüri Raidla: Estonia should halve number of state officials

14.02

Turbulent year ahead as Reform and Center get ready for election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Parliament

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

Two months after the next Riigikogu elections in March 2019, the Estonian voters will also have to decide who they want to send to the European Parliament. While the parties are already gearing up for the Riigikogu election campaign, their approach regarding the European Parliament isn't yet clear.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17.03

Tallinn Music Week announces documentaries program

17.03

Government backs introduction of 'state buildings' in county centers

17.03

Ilves calls for new kind of alliance to protect democracies

17.03

No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

17.03

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

16.03

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads

16.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

16.03

Mikser: Crimea is part of Ukraine

16.03

Ratas cancels planned trip to Russia because of international tensions

15.03

Põlva Hospital to close maternity ward, Valga to follow suit

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Russian tourists take 1.7 million trips to Estonia in 2017

15.03

Ratas to IMF: Estonia's budget to reach balance by 2020

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: