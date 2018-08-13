VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

news

Mark Cowan (UK), Lucía Riet de Mahhov (Uruguay), Felipe Mohando (Argentina), Inga Ulena (Latvia) and Andrew Whyte (UK) have all lived in Estonia for a long time. At the 2018 Arvamusfestival in Paide, they discussed how they came to Estonia—and, more importantly, what has since kept them here.

The discussion aimed at teasing out some of the plus sides to living in Estonia without glossing over the negatives, at the same time exploring some of the alternative spheres than the much-vaunted digital e-state phenomenon.

The English-language panel discussion was moderated by Federico Plantera (ITA), who is a freelance journalist, researcher, copywriter and political commentator and has worked for Il Fatto Quotidiano (Italy) as well as ERR News and the e-Estonia Showroom (EAS).

Arvamusfestival is a place for all to come together and give a platform to their views, as well improve the debate culture and civic education in Estonia. Its format mostly comprises moderated panel discussions and debates as well as workshops, on a wide range of subjects in politics, society, innovation and more.

It is modelled on the Almedalsveckan festival in Sweden, which has been running for around 50 years, and similar events in some of the other Scandinavian and Baltic countries, together forming the newly-launched Democracy Festivals platform.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Dario Cavegn

