Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries

Long term Estonian resident Scott Abel, originally from the US, gave his views on the recent Helsinki Summit and Donald Trump to ETV current affairs show 'Aktuaalne Kamera' on Tuesday evening.

Abel, from just outside Wichita, Kansas, who teaches and lectures in marketing and PR at the Estonian Business School in central Tallinn, addressed some of the issues which the local media in Estonia has picked up regarding where Donald Trump's commitments truly lie in the international arena.

''The thing about Helsinki was the little voices inside your head start to think, 'well if it comes down to it, would Trump pull the trigger in that kind of scenario' – that's the worry that crops up,'' referring to the US President's commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949.

Article 5 states that each NATO member state consider an armed attack against one member state, in either Europe or North America, to be an armed attack against all member states. It has only been invoked once before, in the wake of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

This was an issue purely relating to Trump and not the NATO alliance as a whole, Mr. Abel felt.

''I've had no reason to believe that NATO wouldn't live up to Article 5 if it came down to it,'' he said.

With regard to the situation at home in the states and Donald Trump's chances of a second administration, much depended up on who would run against him from the Democrats and also how the forthcoming midterm congressional elections in November go.

''We might see more pressure put on the Trump administration in some of these areas,'' said Mr. Abel, with reference to Trump's relations with Putin and attitude towards NATO and the EU.

The full video (in English) with commentary (in Estonian) is available here.