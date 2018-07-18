news

Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Long term Estonian resident Scott Abel, originally from the US, gave his views on the recent Helsinki Summit and Donald Trump to ETV current affairs show 'Aktuaalne Kamera' on Tuesday evening.

Abel, from just outside Wichita, Kansas, who teaches and lectures in marketing and PR at the Estonian Business School in central Tallinn, addressed some of the issues which the local media in Estonia has picked up regarding where Donald Trump's commitments truly lie in the international arena.

''The thing about Helsinki was the little voices inside your head start to think, 'well if it comes down to it, would Trump pull the trigger in that kind of scenario' – that's the worry that crops up,'' referring to the US President's commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949.

Article 5 states that each NATO member state consider an armed attack against one member state, in either Europe or North America, to be an armed attack against all member states. It has only been invoked once before, in the wake of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

This was an issue purely relating to Trump and not the NATO alliance as a whole, Mr. Abel felt.

''I've had no reason to believe that NATO wouldn't live up to Article 5 if it came down to it,'' he said.

With regard to the situation at home in the states and Donald Trump's chances of a second administration, much depended up on who would run against him from the Democrats and also how the forthcoming midterm congressional elections in November go.

''We might see more pressure put on the Trump administration in some of these areas,'' said Mr. Abel, with reference to Trump's relations with Putin and attitude towards NATO and the EU.

The full video (in English) with commentary (in Estonian) is available here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

2018 helsinki summittrump-putin summitexpats in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.07

Estonian dailies relieved nothing too unhinged arose from Helsinki Summit

17.07

Kasekamp: Maybe a good thing Trump, Putin didn't bring up Baltic region

17.07

Ministry supports building southern Tallinn ring road

16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
08:49

Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries

17.07

ERR in Moscow: Election meddling to continue impacting US-Russian relations

17.07

Heat warning issued for Estonia as temps climb to 30C

17.07

Auditor General: Plan to build eastern border must list alternatives

17.07

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

17.07

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

17.07

Two Russian aircraft violate Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island Updated

17.07

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer

17.07

Mikser: Trump-Putin summit didn't fundamentally change anything

17.07

Estonian dailies relieved nothing too unhinged arose from Helsinki Summit

17.07

Kasekamp: Maybe a good thing Trump, Putin didn't bring up Baltic region

17.07

Ministry supports building southern Tallinn ring road

16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 16-22 July

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: