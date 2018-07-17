news

Mikser: Trump-Putin summit didn't fundamentally change anything ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE), generally speaking, nothing in the world has changed following US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting in Helsinki on Monday.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE), generally speaking, nothing in the world has changed following US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting in Helsinki on Monday.

"The President of the United States is certainly someone who believes that he as a politician is capable of making good deals, as he did as a businessman," Mikser told ERR's radio news on Tuesday morning. "Has the world fundamentally changed following the Helsinki summit? I wouldn't dare say so."

The Estonian minister noted that long-term conclusions can only be reached after initial emotions have cooled a bit.

"Based on what was shared with the world at the press conference, the media was focused primarily on matters related to Russia's interference in US elections," he pointed out, adding that it was no doubt a considerable disappointment for US politicians from both parties as well as for the public in general that Trump didn't take a clear position on the matter.

"I as the Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as the majority of my European colleagues certainly dare to clearly state that the responsibility for increasing tensions in Russian-Western relations lie squarely with the Kremlin," Mikser said. "The reason why these relations ahve been especially icy in recent years is Russia's repeated violation of international law and, naturally, Russian interference in Western democratic processes. A prerequisite for changing this fundamental situation is a change in Russia's behaviour."

According to him, it is currently unclear whether the summit will be followed by new moves on Washington's part to continue building on this summit somehow or whether they will find that obligations have been met and they can now take a breather.

Mikser: NATO not interested in Russian approval

According to Mikser, NATO's goal is not to be liked by Russia. "NATO's goal in its defence planning and in the building up and employment of its deterrence is to ensure the security of its member states," he explained. "This is not some kind of sabre-rattling, but rather activity that is necessary to avoid tensions and escalations as well as to send a message to its challengers, including Putin, that any sort of provocative behavior will be responded to quickly and decisively, and that provocations are not a good idea."

The current low in relations with Russia is, according to the minister, due to violations of international law perpetrated by Russia as well as due to the fact that Russia has yet to fulfil commitments it has taken on.

"For so long as this situation continues, we cannot make any fundamental concessions either," said Mikser. "It is clear that Estonia in very large part bases its own positions on those of its allies and European partners."

According to the minister, sanctions against Russia must remain in place for so long as Russia continues to violate commitments it has taken on and refuses to return to following international law.

"Various sanctions packages have been implemented for various reasons, some of which are connected to the annexation of Crimea, others to Russia's activities in Eastern Ukraine, and the continuation of these sanctions are dependent on the fulfillment of the Minsk agreements," Mikser said. "There is certainly no reason to reassess anything overnight. Maintaining a consensus within the EU is a constant diplomatic effort."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsrussiavladimir putindonald trump2018 helsinki summittrump-putin summit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

16.07

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

12.07

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:10

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

15:04

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

14:01

Two Russian aircraft violate Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island Updated

13:23

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer

11:41

Mikser: Trump-Putin summit didn't fundamentally change anything

10:29

Estonian dailies relieved nothing too unhinged arose from Helsinki Summit

09:38

Kasekamp: Maybe a good thing Trump, Putin didn't bring up Baltic region

08:58

Ministry supports building southern Tallinn ring road

16.07

Ministers prepared to amend laws to make traffic supervision more effective

16.07

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 16-22 July

16.07

Estonian court sentences four to prison for handling large amounts of pot

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

16.07

Trump, Putin meet in Helsinki, ERR liveblogged event

16.07

Estonia's suicide rate 7th highest in EU

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

16.07

Three young Estonian men found dead in Odessa hotel

16.07

British soldier in Estonia died of gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted

16.07

Hundreds of young men would rather pay fine than serve conscription

16.07

Trump backup planes on tarmac at Tallinn Airport

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: