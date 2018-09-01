Mikser following EU ministers meeting: Trade talks with US need to continue

At an informal meeting of the European Union's foreign ministers in Vienna on Thursday and Friday, Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) and his EU counterparts discussed the developments in the Middle East as well as transatlantic relations, including trade with the United States.

The meeting was hosted by Austria, which currently holds the presidency of the EU council.

"It is important that the European Union and the US continue trade talks that may help ease tensions in trade relations. We also need to continue searching for a common solution that takes into account the wishes of all sides on the issue of the Iran nuclear treaty in a situation where the United States has exited it," Mikser said according to a ministry press release.

At the meeting exploring developments in the Middle East, Mikser said that making the EU's aid programs more effective is still an issue.

"Also vital is the continued support for the UNRWA agency, which ensures the availability of education, healthcare and social services in the Gaza strip," Mikser said.

The UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Matters related to the Western Balkans were discussed at the meeting as well. Mikser expressed Estonia's continued support of the EU enlargement policy.